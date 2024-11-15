Cyber risk management solutions provider Bitsight has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cybersixgill, a cyber threat intelligence data provider.
Through this acquisition, Bitsight aims to enhance visibility into an organisation’s external attack surface, supply chain and threats targeting it.
The deal will help security leaders proactively identify, prioritise and mitigate risks across their environments.
Bitsight’s asset mapping capabilities, paired with Cybersixgill’s real-time threat insights, will aid security leaders in identifying emerging threats rapidly within a unified solution.
Cybersixgill extracts data in real time from sources such as deep and dark web forums, invite-only messaging groups and clear web platforms.
Its new Cybersixgill IQ uses generative AI (genAI) to transform its comprehensive real-time data into understandable insights, analysis and reporting.
This data will enrich Bitsight’s External Attack Surface Management and Continuous Third Party Monitoring offerings, unlocking new threat intelligence use cases.
These use cases include threat hunting, adversary intelligence, industry reporting and vulnerability intelligence.
Bitsight also plans to apply Cybersixgill’s genAI models to its cybersecurity exposure data, mapped to millions of companies globally, to deliver additional value for customers.
Headquartered in Israel, Cybersixgill serves enterprises across sectors and has more than 80 employees globally.
Bitsight CEO Steve Harvey said: “The acquisition of Cybersixgill is a major step forward in our product vision, enabling us to deliver unparalleled insight into risk and threat exposure across an organisation’s extended attack surface.
“With the integration of Cybersixgill’s team and technology, we can deliver even deeper insights to Bitsight customers about the targeted threats unique to their infrastructure. We are committed to investing in Cybersixgill’s industry-leading products and will continue to drive innovation to bring even greater value to customers.”