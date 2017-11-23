Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

Another year, another day to save a bit of money. Black Friday is here once more and almost everyone with goods and experiences to offer is jumping on the bandwagon.

Of course, if one wants to save some serious cash, one has to look to the more high ticket items.

Luxury holiday companies are famous for slashing their prices on Black Friday. These discounts can offer travelers discounts of hundreds pounds or dollars.

With that in mind, Verdict has rounded up a couple of the best Black Friday offers available from luxury holiday companies.

If you’re looking to go somewhere particularly exciting in 2018, these Black Friday hotel deals might be right up your alley.

Black Friday hotel deals:

Secret Escapes (Discounts between 12% and 86%):

Secret Escapes always has plenty of great offers for hotels and trips. They’re offering discounts between 12% and 86% off so savvy travelers can save an absolute fortune. Some of the best offers we found include:

Five night ski-break in Andorra with flights, hotel, shuttles, and ski-passes from £379 (34% off.)

Three night break in Rome including flights, a luxury hotel, and Six Nations rugby tickets from £649 (23% off.)

Four night Game Of Thrones tour of Iceland with tours, hotel, and flights from £599 (57% off.)

Eleven nights in Costa Rica with flights, hotel, tours, and beaches from £1,499 (30% off.)

Ten nights in South Africa and the Seychelles with flights, hotels, and safari tours from £1,899 (30% off.)

However, if none of those are quite right, Secret Escapes literally has hundreds of deals available for Black Friday which have the potential to save holiday-makers thousands!

Gili Lankanfushi (45% off rooms):

If you’re interested in eco-tourism, there are few more exciting places to stay than Gili Lankanfushi, a new eco-resort in the Maldives. They’re offering special Black Friday rates at 45% off their normal costs per room per night. These deals will only be available to book on 24th and 25th November.

Each room booking comes with a daily Prosecco breakfast and a gourmet dinner.

Even better, guests can book as many days as they want at the discounted rate. If one wanted to purchase a room for weeks at a time at the discounted rate, in theory, one could.

Baltic Travel Company (5% off trips over £3,000):

This one could be perfect for those hunting the Northern lights in style. The Baltic Travel Company are offering a Black Friday deal of 5% for anyone who books one of their bespoke costing over £3,000 in the days leading up to Black Friday. For a once in a lifetime experience which others won’t be able to imitate, this might be ideal.

Topdeck (Discounts between 15% and 70%):

While they haven’t made clear exactly what they’ll be offering, Topdeck are promising offers of up to 70% off. This luxury travel company for millennials can help travelers organise everything from trips to foreign music festivals to the best gap years around.

The sale will begin at 2pm on 23rd November and go until 9am on 28th November. Guests will find 70% off Australia and North Africa trips, 50% off trips to New Zealand and 15% off trips to Spain, Belgium and Austria.

If you find yourself one of the few millennials with a decent wage and enough time to take a holiday, you might find something perfect with Topdeck’s sale!

Lark Hotels (Discounts between 20% and 30% off rooms):

If boutique hotels are more your style, then it might be worth checking out Lark Hotels’ Black Friday sale. This New England chain of luxury hotels is offering some great rates for stays. Starting on Black Friday, guests can get 20% off any midweek (Sunday to Thursday) two night break at their flagship Camden Maine hotel, Whitehall.

The deals get even better on cyber-Monday too! Lark Hotels will offer 20% off any stay from 1st December right through to 30th April 2018 at Gilded (Newport, Rhode Island), The Attwater (Newport, Rhode Island), Captain Fairfield Inn (Kennebunkport, Maine), Pomegranate Inn (Portland, Maine), The Hotel Portsmouth (Portsmouth, New Hampshire), and Lark Hotels’ newest property, The Hotel Salem (Salem, Massachusetts). For a winter or spring mini-break, these look gorgeous!

Velas Resorts (Discounts between 25% and 50% off rooms):

Sun-seekers have long flocked to Mexico in hopes of catching a few rays. And for those heading to Mexico, there are few more luxurious places to stay than at Velas resorts. Each of their five resorts is offering discounts of some kind, with offers dropping as low as 50% off rooms at their Vallarta resort.

The bookings are for both guest rooms and villas between 1st December 2017 and 31st December 2018.

The deals will only last for the Black Friday weekend from 24th November to 27th November 2017.

Of course, those are just a few of the best Black Friday hotel deals out there! If you’re set on getting a bargain then make sure to keep your eyes peeled and be prepared to shop quickly!