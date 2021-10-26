Fixed broadband revenue in Bolivia will expand at a 12.9% CAGR between 2021 and 2026, increasing its weight over the total market’s revenue from 33.3% in 2021 to 46.3% in 2026. Growth will be mainly driven by the operator’s investment efforts to expand broadband infrastructure across the country and Bolivia government-backed initiatives such as the national fibre backbone network expansion.

Fibre will be the leading fixed broadband technology and will account for a 65.3% share of the total fixed broadband lines in 2021. We expect fibre lines to grow further at a strong CAGR of 11.5%, supported by rising demand for high-speed internet services in the country and investment from the government and operators in expanding the FTTx network.

The government has been working with the state-owned operator Entel to extend fibre broadband connectivity across the country. By November 2020, Entel had increased fibre backbone network’s total length to 26,587km, an increase of over 2,000km since 2019. This expansion was part of a national fibre optic broadband scheme that began back in 2018 with the goal of connecting 120 cities and 21 towns by June 2021.

Bolivia’s Ministry of Public Works, Services and Housing allocated BOB367 million ($53.1 million) in July 2021 for the expansion of fibre-optic network to cover 32 communities across nine departments by September 2022.