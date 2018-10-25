Priya is a Reporter at Verdict. She can be reached at Priya.Kantaria@verdict.co.uk

In the Brexit latest, UK Prime Minister Theresa May has seemingly won over the support of her party at the Conservative Private Members’ Committee for backbench Members of Parliament.

MPs at the 1922 Committee, held yesterday evening, said a leadership challenge did not seem likely, in spite of divided views on Brexit and May’s negotiations.

Former home secretary Amber Rudd told journalists the PM had made an “emotional and personal” speech.

“It’s not Daniella in the lion’s den”

“It’s not Daniella in the lion’s den, it’s a petting zoo. It’s a love-in. The Prime Minister didn’t call for unity because she didn’t have to. If she gets a deal she’ll be a heroine,” said Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant at the committee.

Widespread support of Theresa May from her party is now being reported following anonymous attacks over the weekend.

Preparing for the worst

The government is planning to start a series of no-deal Brexit preparations on 12 November 2018, the Guardian reports.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Rabb told the Cabinet that departments should move “from warning businesses to telling them to act”.

Pointless preparations

Yesterday Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association vice chairman Declan Billington told the Brexit Select Committee businesses were not willing to spend millions on preparing for no-deal only for a deal to be struck.

Manufacturing Northern Ireland chief executive Stephen Kelly said at the committee that early technical notices from the government had just referred businesses to other sources of advice.

Raab: EU will be responsible for no-deal

Dominic Rabb told the House of Commons this morning:

“The government has published 106 technical notices, addressing the no deal scenario. We’re striving for a good deal with our EU partners but we will be ready for all outcomes from negotiations.” “There is a risk of no-deal, especially if the EU engage in a deliberately intransigent approach.” 3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email “We’re recruiting 300 extra staff with a further 600 planned. We have given a range of advice through our 106 technical notices, half of which gave advice on customs procedures from businesses. There have been 300,000 letters sent to current customs users and letters to 145,000 VAT registered businesses.”

UK Brexit Secretary shifts the blame

Raab also said that responsibility lay with the MPs in the house to vote on the deal that would be brought to them.

Sir Patrick McLoughlin, Tory MP, suggested that “those people that vote against that deal will be responsible for no deal”.