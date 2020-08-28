GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Fixed broadband lines in Brazil will increase from 33.2 million in 2019 to 40.8 million by 2024, supported by robust growth in FTTH subscriptions driven by rising demand for high-speed data services and government efforts to expand fixed broadband connectivity to the remote areas of the country.

DSL accounted for the largest share of 31.9% of the total broadband lines in 2019. Fiber-optic lines will become the leading broadband technology in 2020 and will be the fastest growing broadband service segment over 2019-2024, accounting for 43.0% of total broadband subscriptions by year-end 2024, mainly supported by FTTH expansions by Vivo, Claro, and Oi.

Moreover, to support fixed broadband network expansion in Brazil, In March 2020, the Ministry of Science, Technology, Innovations and Communications initiated an inter-ministerial project, Integrated and Sustainable Amazon Project (PAIS) with an aim to roll-out 5,000km of fiber-optic network, connecting remote and underserved areas of northern Brazil.

The network will provide connectivity to 9.5 million people, 2,200 schools, and 9,400 healthcare units. The first phase will involve laying the 570km-long fiber-optic network between the cities of Macapa and Santarem, and is expected to be completed by November 2020. The next phases will include Amazonas, Porto Velho, Roraima, and Acre.

