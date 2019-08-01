GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

The aggregate fixed broadband penetration of the population in Europe was 58.3 per cent in 2018 and is expected to reach 70 per cent in 2024.

EU broadband adoption

This uptake is supported by telcos’ building their fixed broadband infrastructure, through fibre delivery (FTTx) and cable rollouts to meet growing consumer data demands.

The European Union (EU) is taking steps to accelerate fixed broadband adoption by setting targets to all member states as a part of its Europe 2020 strategy.

Member states are committed to delivering minimum speeds of 30 megabits per second (mbps) to the entire population by 2020 and minimum speeds of 100Mbps to 50 per cent of households by 2025.

The next milestone is to deliver 100Mbps speeds to the entire population and 1Gbps to 50% of households by 2025. Countries outside of the EU are adopting similar targets to stay competitive.

Telecom operators are not only deploying new fixed infrastructure but are also upgrading existing broadband networks by migrating from ADSL to VDSL2 and G.Fast technologies or from HFC to DOCSIS 3.0.

In sparsely populated areas, where the business case for fixed wireline broadband cannot be made due to high CAPEX costs and time to develop, telcos often use 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) as a financially viable alternative.

In the chart below, GlobalData illustrates the evolution of fixed broadband lines, fixed broadband penetration of households in Europe for the years 2018 and 2024.