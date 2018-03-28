Billy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach him at billy.bambrough@verdict.co.uk

Brussels readies for ECB raid

The European Union is considering a €56 billion raid on European Central Bank profits to plug a hole in the EU’s long-term budget after the UK leaves the trading bloc in March next year.

The European Commission will discuss the plan at its weekly meeting today and will consider a range of new revenue sources as it seeks to maintain its financial firepower.

The ECB proposal would divert profits made by the eurozone’s 19 national central banks from printing banknotes straight into EU coffers.

The UK is the EU’s second-biggest net budget contributor and several wealthier members of the bloc have already refused to raise their contributions to the €1 trillion EU budget after the UK leaves.

France takes to the streets to remember victims of violence

France has two major acts of commemoration today, starting with a ceremony in Paris in memory of gendarme Arnaud Beltrame.

Beltrame was killed by an Islamist militant after taking the place of a hostage during last week’s supermarket siege.

His coffin will be taken through Paris ahead of the service at Les Invalides and France’s President Emmanuel Macron will lead the ceremony.

Later in the day, a march will be held in Paris for Mireille Knoll, the 85-year-old Holocaust survivor murdered in her Paris apartment in a suspected anti-Semitic attack.

According to local media, France’s national Jewish organisation has said neither the National Front nor the far-left is welcome on the march.

Former Weinstein assistant talks to law makers about harassment

Zelda Perkins, a British woman who once worked for disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein, will give evidence to UK law makers today about sexual harassment in the workplace.

She plans to urge MPs to tighten up rules so that non-disclosure agreements cannot be used to silence reporting of crime.

You can watch her testimony here.

As part of a settlement, when she quit Weinstein’s film company in 1998, along with a colleague who accused the movie mogul of trying to rape her, Perkins signed a non-disclosure agreement.

Last night Perkins said she tried to prevent Weinstein abusing women two decades ago, making him sign a legal agreement that required him to seek therapy and mend his ways.