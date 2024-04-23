BT Group has patented a method for selecting competitors in a multi-user activity over a telecommunications network. The method involves identifying network slices allocated to users and selecting participants based on these allocations. This innovation aims to enhance user experience and network efficiency in competitive activities. GlobalData’s report on BT Group gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on BT Group, Cloud gaming was a key innovation area identified from patents. BT Group's grant share as of February 2024 was 56%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Method of selecting competitors for multi-user competitive activity

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: BT Group Plc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11925871B2) discloses a method for selecting competitors for a multi-user competitive activity conducted over a telecommunications network. The method involves identifying the network slices to which the participating user equipment (UE) are allocated, determining their intention to participate, and selecting them based on the identified network slices. The patent also covers scenarios where the UEs are allocated to different network slices or different types of network slices, allowing for a nuanced selection process based on network performance and team allocation.



Furthermore, the patent includes provisions for comparing network performance, adapting network configurations, and ensuring fairness in competitive activities by reconfiguring network slices if necessary. It also extends to a non-transitory computer-readable storage medium containing instructions for executing the method, as well as telecommunications network and system embodiments for implementing the selection process. By leveraging network slice allocation and performance metrics, the patented method aims to enhance the competitive experience for users engaging in multi-user activities over telecommunications networks, ensuring fair and optimized participation based on network conditions and team dynamics.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on BT Group, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed