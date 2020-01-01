As a new decade dawns, many will be looking for a fresh start by exploring business ideas to set the world alight in 2020.

If you’re considering packing in your nine-to-five in exchange for the startup life, why not consider taking some inspiration from the Verdict team?

From putting dating on the blockchain to coworking on wheels, here is our selection of business ideas for 2020.

Business ideas you should start in 2020

Stock Datasets: AI’s answer to stock photos

The biggest problem with many AI and machine learning algorithms is a lack of good quality data. And bad data means biased results.

The solution? A one-stop-shop for datasets similar to stock photo repositories such as Shutterstock and iStock. Enterprises would pay a monthly fee to download and use a set number of datasets for AI training projects.

These would be completely anonymised, but come with key information about their contents, such as the demographics they draw from and any areas where they risk creating bias. They could even be expanded with synthetic data.

But where would the site get its data from, I hear you cry?

Well, first there are datasets that are already in the public domain, but which often require cleaning up to be used effectively. These could be made available in tidy, ready-to-use forms, and could even be available as a free option to enable users to try the service out before upgrading to a premium subscription.

But for the most part, the data would come from organisations and individuals licensing their own private data, to create secondary revenue streams. Large companies could upload vast pools of data, with the site paying them a fee for every use, while individual users could earn extra money by adding their own data to the site’s collections. After all, if companies are using our data anyway, we might as well make some money from it.

Lucy Ingham

BrexitCoin: Cryptocurrency for the Brexit fanatic

Brexit means Brexit. But is it really Brexit without crypto?

BrexitCoin* is the answer to your hopes, dreams and prayers. This is a digital, decentralised, distributed, synchronised, schismatic, immutable, revocable, scalable, disruptor cryptocurrency for the Brexit fanatic.

Use your BrexitCoins to purchase Brexit memorabilia from the BrexitCoin Store, including Dominic Craabcakes, Nigel Fromage and a Jacob Rees-Mug. Or, for that special someone, some Matt Handcock cream. (Early adopters receive a 52% discount).

Better yet, BrexitCoin uses AI to detect your passion for Brexit, multiplying the value of your BrexitCoins depending on how much you want to “get it done”.

Satoshi Nakamoto is calling it “brasher than Bitcoin”. Ruja Ignatova is calling it “too good to be true”.

This oven-ready cryptocurrency will turbo charge your life – whether you voted for like it or not.

So do not dither or delay. Get out of the fridge. Invest in BrexitCoin, and unleash your digital wallet’s potential.

*Not to be confused with the three million commemorative Brexit 50p coins that were melted into scrap after the UK’s departure from the EU was delayed.

Robert Scammell

SmartVape: Intelligent e-cigarette flavour systems

7.1% of Britons vape, and the number of vape users continues to rise.

With a plethora of e-cigarettes and vapes on the market many consumers may be put off by the simply vast array of choice. The solution? The smart vape. Why pick a vape flavour, when the vape can analyse your palette and pick a flavour that works for you.

Using machine learning, the vape will build up a picture of its user, learning when you like to vape, where you vape and what you vape, tailoring the content of the vape to suit you, not just a bottle.

SmartVape isn’t just a vape, it is also new delivery method all the minerals, vitamins and elements we need to function. With the SmartVape if you are low on Vitamin C, the vape will adjust it’s content to give you a boost and keep you in tip-top shape while you vape.

Harry Lye

WheelWork: Co-working on the move

Introducing Wheel Work. The ultimate flexible working environment. Do you want to discover yourself backpacking in Peru while also fulfilling your dreams of founding the next tech startup? Are you looking to work remotely but can’t leave the water cooler chat of the office behind? Then WheelWork is perfect for you.

WheelWork has taken an electric bus and transformed it into the ultimate co-working space on the move. If a trendy office in East London isn’t quite cool enough anymore, work from an even more obscure location, such as the Amazon Rainforest or the M25.

Fitted with all the latest workplace technology, including VR headsets for remote meetings and digital workers to help with your daily tasks, not to mention free beer and coffee from our hipster barmen and baristas, WheelWork means that you have all the tools you need to change the world while exploring it.

Ellen Daniel

BlockDate: Putting dating on the blockchain

Dating apps are great for meeting people, but what if dating apps could do more? Wouldn’t it be great if before you went on a date, or sent a message you could see a history of that persons prior online-induced romances?

This is where BlockDate comes in, the world’s first blockchain dating service, using technology that is almost as confusing as dating itself. BlockDate use the block chain to create a ledger, a history of dates and discussion parts that form a part of your online BlockDate profile. Here potential dates can see whether they really want to meet you or not.

From bad experiences to good ones, blockchain makes dating accountable and gives you piece of mind before swiping and messaging. The secret to cryptocurrencies is now the secret to dating: spend too much time on your phone, or get spaghetti on your top BlockDate won’t forget, letting future flames know what they might be in for.

Harry Lye

