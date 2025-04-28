The new data centre is expected to become a key part of ByteDance’s operations in the Western Hemisphere. Credit: VL-PhotoPro/Shutterstock.

ByteDance, the parent company of the TikTok app, is considering a substantial investment for the development of a data centre in Brazil, reported Reuters citing sources.

Talks are reportedly underway with renewable energy producer Casa dos Ventos to establish the facility in the Pecem port complex, located in the state of Ceara.

The discussions focus on a 300MW data centre, with potential for future expansion up to 900MW in a second phase, the report added.

Total demand for the project could approach 1GW, sources told the news agaency.

The facility would become a key part of ByteDance’s operations in the Western Hemisphere, complementing the company’s $8.8bn data centre investment in Thailand announced earlier in 2025.

Pecem is considered an ideal location for data centres, given its proximity to submarine cable landing stations and the region’s concentration of renewable power generation.

Casa dos Ventos, which has already partnered with TotalEnergies on a wind power portfolio, has requested grid connection for the data centre project.

However, Brazil’s national grid operator ONS initially denied the request due to concerns about grid stability, given the significant energy demands of such facilities.

Currently, Brazil’s Mines and Energy Ministry is evaluating whether additional grid capacity can be provided for data centre projects in Pecem and other areas, two sources indicated.

Neither TikTok nor ByteDance provided immediate comment on the matter, and Casa dos Ventos declined to address the ongoing negotiations, Reuters said.

Casa dos Ventos has expressed its commitment to transforming the Pecem port into a centre for technological innovation and energy transition.

The company was cited by the news agency as saying: “The company is developing the country’s largest data centre and green hydrogen project, which will be powered by renewable energy from its portfolio. In developing both projects, it is evaluating partnership opportunities with companies that can support their implementation.”