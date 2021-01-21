Canada’s technology industry saw a drop of 9.4% in overall deal activity during December 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template5_Monthly_12_2020_technology_Canada____Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 48 deals worth $508.59m were announced in December 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 53 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 29 deals which accounted for 60.4% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 12 deals, followed by private equity with seven transactions, respectively accounting for 25% and 14.6% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Canada’s technology industry with total deals worth $456.38m, followed by private equity deals totalled $52.21m.

Canada technology industry deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 92.3% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $469.35m, against the overall value of $508.59m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Dye & Durham’s $413.95m acquisition of DoProcess

2) The $15.66m venture financing of GoFor Industries by Builders VC, Groundbreak Ventures, Metaprop NYC, Panache Ventures and Plug & Play Ventures

3) W Investments and Yaletown Partners’ $15m venture financing of GoSecure

4) The $13.11m acquisition of truLOCAL by EMERGE Commerce

5) FAX Capital’s acquisition of Carson, Dunlop & Associates for $11.64m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.