The probe on X platform has been mandated by the PIPEDA. Credit: Evolf/Shutterstock.

Canada’s privacy watchdog has initiated a probe into X, the social media company led by Elon Musk, for potential breaches in AI training data usage.

The probe by Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada will assess whether X as violated privacy rules by using Canadians’ personal data to train AI models.

Mandated by the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), the probe will focus to determine if X has complied with federal privacy laws regarding the collection, usage, and disclosure of Canadians’ personal data for AI model training.

This inquiry comes amidst growing concerns over the platform’s data practices and the potential for misuse.

Brian Masse, a lawmaker from the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP), has been instrumental in calling for this investigation.

Masse said: “I’m pleased to see the privacy commissioner agree to launch an investigation into X’s use of Canadians’ data.

“Transparency and sunlight are crucial at a time when algorithms could be manipulated to spread misinformation. Canadians have a right to know if and how their personal data is being used.”

The timing of the investigation coincides with heightened tensions between Canada and the US, involving trade disputes, border security, and a digital services tax impacting US tech companies.

Elon Musk, known for his role as Tesla CEO and founder of xAI, acquired Twitter in 2022, renaming it to X.

Following this acquisition, X introduced Grok, an AI chatbot developed by xAI, to its users.

Grok is designed to assist with tasks such as answering queries and facilitating brainstorming sessions.

Earlier in February 2025, xAI launched Grok-3, the newest version of its chatbot, to compete with Chinese AI company DeepSeek, Microsoft-backed OpenAI, and Alphabet’s Google.