Canada’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 13.1% in July 2022

Canada’s technology industry registered a 13.1% drop in IT hiring activity in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 10.61% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 29.24% share in July 2022, recording a decrease of 1.21% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.21% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s technology industry in July 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 59.17% in July 2022, registering a 29.77% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 12.77% share, a decrease of 14.34% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 12.71%, registering a 15.36% decline from June 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 7.76%, down 29.59% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 18.42% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s technology industry during July 2022 over June 2022.

Telus posted 175 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a drop of 12.5% over the previous month, followed by BCE with 151 jobs and a 17.97% growth. Cognizant Technology Solutions with 116 IT jobs and Open Text with 112 jobs, recorded a 24.18% decline and a 32.93% decrease, respectively, while CGI Group recorded a decline of 35.33% with 97 job postings during July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.1%, down by 21.65% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 26.66% share, registered a decline of 26.85% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.96% share, down 33.46% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.28%, recording a month-on-month decline of 58.33%.