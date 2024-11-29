Australian technology services provider Canary Technology Solutions (Canary IT) has expanded its cyber security offerings with the acquisition of cybersecurity company Layer 8 Security.
Financial terms of the transaction were undisclosed.
The acquisition forms part of Canary IT’s efforts to bolstering its cybersecurity capabilities and extend its market presence in Queensland and beyond.
Brisbane-based Layer 8 Security has more than a decade of experience in cybersecurity awareness and consulting services.
Layer 8 Security provides educational solutions including gamified Cyber Escape Room learning experiences.
Furthermore, the company’s BACKS model offers training for first line of defence against cyber threats.
The client portfolio of Layer 8 Security includes organisations such as the Australian Government, Singapore University, Luisana State University, and the Saudi Government Expenditure Efficiency and Projects Authority.
Canary IT CEO Steve Parsonage said: “This strategic acquisition allows us to offer unparalleled cybersecurity capabilities to our clients, who increasingly face complex and evolving cyber threats. Together, we can enhance their cybersecurity awareness, protect their businesses, and foster a proactive security culture.”
The acquisition is set to provide full-spectrum cybersecurity, allowing clients of both Layer 8 and Canary Technology Solutions to manage and enhance their risk postures.
Layer 8 managing director Tom Freer said: “Joining forces with Canary IT allows us to scale our impact, enhancing the reach of our Cyber Escape Rooms and awareness programmes.
“Together, we can offer clients not just a service but a unique cybersecurity experience that transforms learning into tangible action. This partnership reinforces our mission to create empowered, cyber-aware workplaces.”
Earlier in November 2024, Canary acquired Brisbane-based Managed IT Services provider Wyntec for an undisclosed sum.