Sport will be the main spectacle on Sunday evening, as the New England Patriots meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis’ US Bank Stadium. With Tom Brady on the verge of securing a record-breaking sixth Super Bowl title, this could be a huge evening for American football.
However, many of the millions tuned in won’t be all that interested in what happens on the field. For some, the Super Bowl 2018 commercials will be the main event.
Iconic adverts such as Budweiser Frogs (1995) and Cindy Crawford’s Pepsi commercial (1992) helped to transform the Super Bowl ad breaks into a separate highly-anticipated event.
Companies turn to the biggest names in entertainment to star in their Super Bowl commercials, with most opting for a comical approach to get audiences talking.
The Super Bowl tops the United States’ television broadcast viewership chart every year, consistently attracting more than 100m viewers.
This presents advertisers with a rare opportunity to put their products in front of such a large audience and they are more than willing to pay the price.
In fact, Super Bowl advertising has become its own competition of sorts. With only so many slots available to purchase, the average cost of a 30-second Super Bowl commercial has climbed from $2.7m in 2008 to approximately $5m in 2018.
This year’s broadcaster, NBC, is expected to make upwards of $385m from airing Super Bowl commercials.
Here are just some of the advertisements that are set to air during Super Bowl LII.
Super Bowl 2018 commercials
Amazon – Alexa Loses Her Voice
Starring: Rebel Wilson, Cardi B, Gordon Ramsey, Sir Anthony Hopkins
Wendy’s – Iceberg
PepsiCo – Doritos Blaze vs Mountain Dew Ice
Starring: Peter Dinklage, Morgan Freeman
Budweiser – Stand By You
Avocados from Mexico – #GuacWorld
M&M’s – Human
Starring: Danny DeVito
Michelob ULTRA – The Perfect Fit
Starring: Chris Pratt
Michelob ULTRA – I Like Beer
Starring: Chris Pratt
Pringles – Wow
Starring: Bill Hader
Fabreze – The Only Man Whose Bleep Don’t Stink
Lexus – Black Panther
Universal Parks & Resorts – Peyton Manning: Vacation Quarterback
Starring: Peyton Manning
Groupon – Who Wouldn’t
Starring: Tiffany Haddish
Jack Link’s – Running with Sasquatch
Jack in the Box – #JACKvsMARTHA
Starring: Martha Stewart
Tourism Australia – Dundee trailer*
Starring: Danny McBride, Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman, Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, Isla Fisher, Ruby Rose, Liam Hemsworth, Jessica Mauboy, Luke Bracey
*Believed to be a publicity stunt, not an actual Crocodile Dundee sequel (sorry!)
Water.org & Stella Artois – Taps
Starring: Matt Damon
PETA – Redemption
Starring: James Cromwell
Amazon Prime – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan trailer
NBC – Best of U.S.
Starring: Nathan Chen
Super Bowl 2018 commercial teasers
Skittles – MOST EXCLUSIVE SUPER BOWL AD EVER MADE
Starring: David Schwimmer
Squarespace – Make It Happen
Starring: Keanu Reeves
Tide – Various
Starring: Terry Bradshaw
Kraft – Calling All Families
Sprint – Evelyn is learning selfies
Hyundai – Super Bowl Surprise
Kia – Feel Something Again
Starring: Emerson Fittipaldi
Turkish Airlines – 5 Senses