Sport will be the main spectacle on Sunday evening, as the New England Patriots meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis’ US Bank Stadium. With Tom Brady on the verge of securing a record-breaking sixth Super Bowl title, this could be a huge evening for American football.

However, many of the millions tuned in won’t be all that interested in what happens on the field. For some, the Super Bowl 2018 commercials will be the main event.

Iconic adverts such as Budweiser Frogs (1995) and Cindy Crawford’s Pepsi commercial (1992) helped to transform the Super Bowl ad breaks into a separate highly-anticipated event.

Companies turn to the biggest names in entertainment to star in their Super Bowl commercials, with most opting for a comical approach to get audiences talking.

The Super Bowl tops the United States’ television broadcast viewership chart every year, consistently attracting more than 100m viewers.

This presents advertisers with a rare opportunity to put their products in front of such a large audience and they are more than willing to pay the price.

In fact, Super Bowl advertising has become its own competition of sorts. With only so many slots available to purchase, the average cost of a 30-second Super Bowl commercial has climbed from $2.7m in 2008 to approximately $5m in 2018.

This year’s broadcaster, NBC, is expected to make upwards of $385m from airing Super Bowl commercials.

Here are just some of the advertisements that are set to air during Super Bowl LII.

Super Bowl 2018 commercials

Amazon – Alexa Loses Her Voice



Starring: Rebel Wilson, Cardi B, Gordon Ramsey, Sir Anthony Hopkins

Wendy’s – Iceberg

PepsiCo – Doritos Blaze vs Mountain Dew Ice



Starring: Peter Dinklage, Morgan Freeman

Budweiser – Stand By You

Avocados from Mexico – #GuacWorld

M&M’s – Human

Starring: Danny DeVito

Michelob ULTRA – The Perfect Fit

Starring: Chris Pratt

Michelob ULTRA – I Like Beer

Starring: Chris Pratt

Pringles – Wow

Starring: Bill Hader



Fabreze – The Only Man Whose Bleep Don’t Stink

Lexus – Black Panther

Universal Parks & Resorts – Peyton Manning: Vacation Quarterback

Starring: Peyton Manning

Groupon – Who Wouldn’t

Starring: Tiffany Haddish

Jack Link’s – Running with Sasquatch

Jack in the Box – #JACKvsMARTHA

Starring: Martha Stewart

Tourism Australia – Dundee trailer*

Starring: Danny McBride, Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman, Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, Isla Fisher, Ruby Rose, Liam Hemsworth, Jessica Mauboy, Luke Bracey

*Believed to be a publicity stunt, not an actual Crocodile Dundee sequel (sorry!)

Water.org & Stella Artois – Taps

Starring: Matt Damon

PETA – Redemption

Starring: James Cromwell

Amazon Prime – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan trailer

NBC – Best of U.S.

Starring: Nathan Chen

Super Bowl 2018 commercial teasers

Skittles – MOST EXCLUSIVE SUPER BOWL AD EVER MADE

Starring: David Schwimmer











Squarespace – Make It Happen

Starring: Keanu Reeves

Tide – Various

Starring: Terry Bradshaw







Kraft – Calling All Families

Sprint – Evelyn is learning selfies

Hyundai – Super Bowl Surprise

Kia – Feel Something Again

Starring: Emerson Fittipaldi



Turkish Airlines – 5 Senses