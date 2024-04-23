Canva has been granted a patent for a computer-implemented method that involves displaying a scene timeline and canvas for video production. Users can select scenes and visual elements, with timing indicators aligned on the timeline. This innovation enhances video editing efficiency and organization. GlobalData’s report on Canva gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Canva, Industrial data mgmt systems was a key innovation area identified from patents. Canva's grant share as of February 2024 was 67%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Video production scene timeline display and visual element selection

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Canva Pty Ltd

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11922973B2) outlines a computer-implemented method for managing video production data. The method involves accessing production data related to a video production, including scene data and visual element data, displaying a scene timeline with scene previews on a display, detecting selection of a scene preview, displaying visual elements associated with the selected scene, and allowing for adjustments to the timing of visual elements within the video production. The method also includes features such as displaying visual element timing indicators aligned with the scene timeline, adjusting play timing based on user interactions, and displaying a playhead to indicate the current playback position within the video production.



Furthermore, the patent describes a computer processing system that implements the method outlined in the claims. The system includes a processing unit, a display, and a non-transitory computer-readable storage medium storing instructions for accessing and displaying production data, scene timelines, visual elements, and timing indicators. The system allows for user interactions to adjust play timing, displays scene previews at a reduced size, and includes a playhead with a straight-line indicator to indicate the current playback position. The system's interface is designed to display the scene timeline and visual element timing indicators in one region and the canvas with visual elements in another, providing a comprehensive tool for managing and editing video production data efficiently.

