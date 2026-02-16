AI demand boosts Capgemini’s 2025 revenue growth to 3.4% at constant rates. Credit: JeanLucIchard/Shutterstock.com.

Capgemini’s net profit attributable to the group for the year 2025 experienced a decline of 4.2%, amounting to €1.6bn compared to €1.67bn in 2024.

Despite this decrease in net profit, the French IT major reported an increase in revenue, reaching €22.5bn, which represents a 1.7% rise compared to the previous year’s revenue of €22bn. When adjusted for constant exchange rates, the revenue growth was 3.4%, surpassing earlier projections.

In terms of earnings per share (EPS), the basic EPS decreased by 3.7% to €9.46, while the normalised EPS increased by 5.8% to €12.95.

The company’s bookings for the year totalled €24.4bn ($28.96bn), reflecting a 3.9% increase at constant exchange rates, and the book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.08.

The operating margin was stable at 13.3% of revenues, equating to €2.98bn. In terms of cash flow, Capgemini generated an organic free cash flow of €1.95bn, which remained stable compared to the previous year

In the fourth quarter, Capgemini achieved a revenue growth of 10.6%, driven by strong demand for cloud, data, AI, and digital business process services. Generative and agentic AI made up more than 10% of Capgemini’s bookings in Q4.

The Q4 revenue growth was further supported by the strategic acquisition of WNS, which enhanced Capgemini’s capabilities in delivering AI-powered intelligent operations.

The acquisition is expected to accelerate the end-to-end agentification of business processes, aligning with the company’s strategic focus on AI integration.

Looking ahead to 2026, Capgemini aims to achieve revenue growth of 6.5% to 8.5% at constant exchange rates. The company also projects an operating margin between 13.6% and 13.8%, with plans to drive growth through AI-led transformation programmes and increased demand for sovereignty solutions.

Additionally, Capgemini is preparing for restructuring initiatives, with anticipated costs of approximately €700m over the next two years, aimed at aligning its workforce with its growth agenda.

Regionally, North America experienced a 7.3% increase in revenue, bolstered by WNS and strong performance in financial services. Meanwhile, the UK and Ireland saw a 10.5% growth, whereas France faced a 4.1% decline due to challenges in the manufacturing sector.

Other regions also contributed to the overall growth, with varying performances across different markets.

As of 31 December 2025, Capgemini’s total headcount reached 423,400, marking an increase of 82,300 or 24% compared to the previous year. This rise includes an increase of 68,700 since the end of September 2025, largely due to the integration of WNS team members.

Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat said: “In a complex macroeconomic environment, we exceeded our revenue growth objective and met our margin and organic free cash flow targets, demonstrating the strength and clarity of our strategic direction.

“The improvement of our underlying growth dynamics throughout the year has been driven by a strong demand for cloud, data & AI and digital business process services, as well as a greater number of large transformational deals.”

Ezzat said on the earnings call that the group is sharpening its strategic focus around three structural growth themes, AI, Intelligent Operations, and digital sovereignty. These themes will be supported by selective merger and acquisitions (M&A), disciplined investment and a faster shift in skills and delivery model.

He argued that 2026 will be the “moment of truth” for enterprise AI, as clients move beyond proofs of concept and demand measurable outcomes embedded in core operations.

Adoption, he said, is constrained by missing foundations, including modern infrastructure, high-quality data, and standardised governance, risk and compliance frameworks, as well as fragmented legacy systems and the challenge of building trust in human-AI collaboration.

Capgemini’s opportunity, he said, is to manage this complexity through domain expertise, transformation capability and partner ecosystems.

Ezzat cited an end-to-end procurement transformation using agentic AI across market intelligence, sourcing, tender analysis, cost simulation, forecasting, contract drafting and value tracking, which has already delivered reported savings of €27m.

He also highlighted a physics-informed AI solution to improve data-centre reliability, integrated into existing workflows, which has helped avoid around 50 critical incidents per year.

On Intelligent Operations, he said the WNS acquisition strengthens vertical and operational expertise, with integration on track and benefits expected in H2. He reiterated targeted end-2027 synergies and highlighted 100 cross-selling opportunities, a growing pipeline and a first “mega deal” above €600m based on an agentic AI-led transformation and a non-full-time equivalent (FTE) model.

On sovereignty, he pointed to Cloud4C, a planned European-hosted “mirror” platform, Bleu with Orange, and new partnerships with Google Cloud, AWS, Microsoft, and SAP.