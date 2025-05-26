The integration of AI, Capgemini said, will support businesses in building resilience by modelling scenarios. Credit: HJBC/Shutterstock.

Technology companies Capgemini, Mistral AI and SAP have joined forces to offer an array of artificial intelligence (AI) models for the regulated industry.

Capgemini said the collaboration aims to establish a “trusted and secure” framework for deploying bespoke AI solutions within SAP environments, with a focus on industries that face stringent data requirements, including financial services, the public sector, aerospace and defence, and energy and utilities.

By combining Mistral AI’s generative AI models with the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), Capgemini plans to develop low-carbon, business-ready AI use cases that are accessible and scalable.

Capgemini chief strategy and development officer and group executive board member Fernando Alvarez said: “Enterprises are increasingly turning to generative AI to enhance their resilience, streamline operations and accelerate time to value.

“As a trusted business and technology transformation partner to our clients, Capgemini is committed to helping them evolve their critical business processes through the secure and tailored application of AI.”

The integration of AI, Capgemini said, will support businesses in building resilience by modelling scenarios, planning for disruptions, and responding to market shifts.

It also offers a competitive edge by enabling tailored customer experiences, adaptive supply chains, and enriched digital services.

However, organisations in highly regulated industries or those managing sensitive data often struggle to access these benefits due to strict compliance requirements.

Addressing this, the partnership will offer secure, advanced generative AI capabilities within platforms such as the self-hosted SAP BTP.

As part of the initiative, Capgemini will offer over 50 pre-designed, industry-specific AI applications, built with Mistral AI’s models and certified by SAP.

These solutions are designed to align with responsible AI principles, ensuring data privacy, security, and regulatory compliance.

Mistral AI executive board member and global head of revenue Marjorie Janiewicz said: “By combining our frontier, multilingual and highly customisable AI models with Capgemini’s expertise in delivering real world industry-specific generative AI solutions, and the assurance of SAP’s robust technology platform, we are making the effective integration of AI more accessible for all organisations, including those in highly regulated industries.”

Earlier this month, Mistral AI launched Le Chat Enterprise, an enterprise-focused AI assistant.

Le Chat Enterprise, equipped with the Mistral Medium 3 model, addresses enterprise AI challenges such as tool fragmentation, insecure knowledge integration, rigid models, and slow ROI.