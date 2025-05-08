Mistral AI is expanding its own compute capabilities to reduce reliance on cloud providers. Credit: Sidney van den Boogaard/Shutterstock.

French technology startup Mistral AI has launched an enterprise-focused chatbot, Le Chat Enterprise.

The Le Chat Enterprise is an AI assistant equipped with the latest Mistral Medium 3 model, designed to tackle common enterprise AI challenges.

These include tool fragmentation, insecure knowledge integration, rigid models, and slow return on investment.

Mistral AI said the platform aims to offer a unified AI solution for all organisational work, enhancing productivity and customisation.

Le Chat Enterprise’s suite of productivity tools includes enterprise search, agent builders, custom data and tool connectors, document libraries, custom models, and hybrid deployments.

In addition, companies have the flexibility to deploy Le Chat on their own cloud infrastructure, allowing them to manage their data independently of Mistral’s oversight.

Le Chat Enterprise is currently available on Google Cloud Marketplace. It is expected to be accessible on Azure AI and AWS Bedrock in near future.

Founded in 2023, Mistral AI initially launched an open-source version of its Le Chat assistant in February 2025.

The enterprise version now integrates with content management systems such as Microsoft SharePoint and Google Drive.

The company’s CEO Arthur Mensch was cited by Reuters as saying that Mistral AI has experienced a tripling of its revenue within the last 100 days. This growth has been particularly driven by demand from markets outside of the US.

Mensch was quoted by the news agency as saying to journalists: “In the last 100 days we have tripled our business, in particular in Europe and outside of the US.

“We’ve been… growing in the US quite fast as well.”

Mistral AI, which is valued at $6bn (€5.3bn), is expanding its own compute capabilities to reduce reliance on cloud providers.

This strategic move enables the company to offer services that are not dependent on US companies, reported the news agency citing Mensch.