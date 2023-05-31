Initially, Capgemini will focus on industries such as financial services, insurance, retail, and automotive. Credit: Michael Vi via Shutterstock.

IT company Capgemini has announced the expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud in data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI).

The expanded alliance will see the companies create a Generative AI Google Cloud Centre of Excellence (CoE) for businesses.

Leveraging Google Cloud’s generative AI capabilities, Capgemini hopes to develop comprehensive library of over 500 generative AI use cases.

These use cases will act as a roadmap for customers to deploy generative AI to achieve business goals.

Initially, the focus will be on industries, such as financial services, insurance, retail, and automotive, with plans to expand to all sectors.

Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat said: “With this new Generative AI Google Cloud Center of Excellence, we will leverage our leading capabilities in business transformation, infrastructure, applications, data, AI and engineering, in an array of industry-specific use cases and accelerators, to assist clients in their digital and sustainable transformation journeys.”

The IT major is already working with several clients, including an insurance company, to develop new ways of accessing business data by leveraging PaLM 2, an AI model Google released recently.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said: “Generative AI has the potential to fundamentally improve how businesses operate in every industry.

“Capgemini has helped some of our largest customers transform their businesses with Google Cloud’s data analytics and AI, and the launch of the Generative AI Google Cloud CoE will provide businesses with the expertise needed to successfully use this breakthrough technology safely and responsibly.”