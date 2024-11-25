The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has rejected Apple‘s request to pause an investigation report, which found the company in breach of competition laws, Reuters reported citing an internal order.
This decision allows the case to continue the antitrust investigation focusing on the tech giant’s app store practices on its iOS operating system.
In August, the antitrust body ordered a recall of investigation reports after Apple claimed the watchdog disclosed commercial secrets to competitors, including Tinder owner Match Group.
The CCI instructed parties to return and destroy any copies of the reports before issuing new ones.
This month, Apple alleged that the main complainant, Indian nonprofit Together We Fight Society (TWFS), did not comply with directives to ensure the destruction of old investigation reports.
Apple requested the CCI to take action against TWFS for non-compliance with the order and to “withhold the revised report”, according to the CCI order dated 13 November.
The CCI stated in the order: “Apple’s request to hold the investigation report in abeyance was deemed untenable.”
An investigation by the Indian watchdog found that Apple exploited its dominant market position to the detriment of app developers, users, and other payment processors.
Apple has denied any wrongdoing, stating it is a small player in India, where Google‘s Android system dominates the market.
The CCI has asked Apple to submit its audited financial statements for fiscal years 2021-2022, 2022-2023, and 2023-2024.
This is part of regulatory guidelines aimed at determining potential monetary penalties. Senior CCI officials will review the investigation report and make a final ruling on the case.
Earlier this month, Apple established its first wholly owned subsidiary in India, Apple Operations India, in a bid to expand its R&D capabilities in the region.