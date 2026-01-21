Gemini Enterprise operates on Google’s cloud infrastructure. Credit: Koshiro K/Shutterstock.com.

CGI has expanded its global partnership with Google Cloud to drive adoption of Gemini Enterprise, an agentic AI platform designed for enterprise use.

Under the new multi-year agreement, CGI will provide tens of thousands of its consultants and experts with access to Gemini Enterprise.

The agreement also includes joint investment in go-to-market initiatives and internal training efforts, such as innovation workshops and hackathons, delivered through CGI’s worldwide network.

Gemini Enterprise allows organisations to develop, deploy and manage AI agents within a single platform.

The system connects directly to company data from various business applications and productivity tools, supporting integration into existing operations.

It incorporates Google’s advanced Gemini models to power its features and includes a no-code workbench for users in departments such as marketing and finance to automate processes and analyse information.

Google’s latest technology, including Gemini 3 and developer tools such as Antigravity, underpins the platform.

This enables CGI and its clients to embed AI in managed IT and business services while accelerating solution delivery.

CGI previously deployed Google Code Assist across its operations, which supports AI-driven software development.

Within the collaboration, the companies plan to support joint innovation and rapidly increase agentic enablement among CGI staff and clients.

Existing customers using Gemini Enterprise include organisations in banking, retail, telecommunications, and legal services.

Companies have reported automation of analytics tasks for relationship managers and improvements in contract analysis and due diligence for legal teams.

Gemini Enterprise operates on Google’s cloud infrastructure with centralised governance for security management and auditing. It offers compatibility with tools such as Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Salesforce, SAP, Google Workspace applications, and other enterprise software.

The platform provides multimodal capabilities, processing text, image, video and speech, to help automate workflows across different business functions.

CGI works with more than 150 technology partners globally. Its approach is to provide clients with flexible technology options suited to diverse operational needs, including considerations such as digital sovereignty.