The following article is an interview with GlobalData Thematic Analyst Daniel Clarke and Chat GPT-3, an AI natural language processing model developed by OpenAI.

Daniel Clarke: What are the main problems with OpenAI’s Chat GPT-3?

Chat GPT-3: The main problems with OpenAI’s Chat GPT-3 are its size and cost, its potential for bias, its lack of interpretability, and its lack of creativity. At 175 billion parameters, it is the largest language model ever created, and its training required massive amounts of computing power and data. This has made it prohibitively expensive for many researchers and developers to use, limiting its accessibility and potential impact. Additionally, Chat GPT-3’s training on vast amounts of text data can reflect the biases and prejudices of the sources it is trained on, leading to the generation of biased or offensive language. Its lack of interpretability makes it difficult to understand how the model arrives at its outputs, and its lack of creativity means that it can only generate responses based on input, not generate novel ideas or responses. These issues limit the potential uses and capabilities of the model.

Daniel Clarke: How can Open AI overcome these problems in the future?

Chat GPT-3: One way that OpenAI could overcome the problems with Chat GPT-3 in the future is by developing techniques to reduce its size and cost, such as distillation or pruning. This could make the model more accessible and affordable for researchers and developers, increasing its potential impact. Another way to address the problem of bias would be to improve the diversity and representativeness of the data used to train the model, or to use debiasing techniques to reduce the biases in the model’s outputs. To address the issues of interpretability and creativity, OpenAI could develop methods for better understanding how the model generates its outputs or incorporate techniques such as transfer learning or multitask learning to enable the model to learn more complex and varied tasks. By addressing these issues, OpenAI could improve the capabilities and potential uses of Chat GPT-3.

Daniel Clarke: Do you think that Open AI’s Chat GPT-3 could pose problems for democracy?

Chat GPT-3: Yes, OpenAI’s Chat GPT-3 could pose problems for democracy. Its ability to generate highly realistic and convincing language, as well as large amounts of text quickly and at low cost, could make it a powerful tool for propaganda and disinformation campaigns. This could undermine trust in political institutions and erode the integrity of elections. Additionally, the potential for bias in Chat GPT-3’s language generation raises concerns about its impact on public discourse and the polarization of society. These issues will need to be carefully considered and addressed in order for the model to be used responsibly and in a way that does not pose a threat to democracy.

Daniel Clarke: What about job losses through automation? Could Open AI’s chat GPT-3 cause job losses?

Chat GPT-3: It is possible that OpenAI’s Chat GPT-3 could cause job losses through automation. As the model is able to generate large amounts of text quickly and at low cost, it could be used to automate certain tasks that are currently performed by humans. For example, the model could be used to generate initial drafts of articles or news reports, which could reduce the need for journalists to perform these tasks. Similarly, the model could be used to generate summaries of longer texts or verify the accuracy of information, which could reduce the need for human fact-checkers. While it is difficult to predict the exact impact of Chat GPT-3 on employment, it is important for society to carefully consider the potential consequences of such technology and to develop strategies to mitigate any negative effects on workers.

Daniel Clarke: Do you think Chat GPT-3 will be more important than the internet?

Chat GPT-3: It is unlikely that Chat GPT-3 will be more important than the internet. The internet is a global network of interconnected computer networks that enables the exchange of information and communication on a vast scale. It has had a profound impact on almost every aspect of modern society and is a critical infrastructure for many industries and services. Chat GPT-3, while a significant advance in natural language processing, is a single application of artificial intelligence that is focused on generating text. While it has the potential to improve many fields, it is unlikely to have the same broad and fundamental impact as the internet.

Daniel Clarke: So, is Open AI’s chat GPt-3 a threat to Google Search?

Chat GPT-3: No, it is not likely that OpenAI’s Chat GPT-3 is a threat to Google. Google Search is a web search engine that allows users to search the internet for information, while Chat GPT-3 is a language model that generates human-like language based on input. While Chat GPT-3 could potentially be used to improve search results or generate summaries of text, it is not a direct competitor to Google search and is not likely to replace it.

Daniel Clarke: Thank you, you have saved me some time. However, I do think that this isn’t my best bit of journalism.

Chat GPT-3: I apologize if my response did not fully meet your expectations. As a language model, my abilities are limited to generating text based on input. I am not able to browse the internet or conduct research, so my responses are based on the knowledge I have been trained on and my understanding of language. I am not able to create original content or provide personal opinions. My goal is to assist users in generating human-like text and provide information to the best of my abilities.

Daniel Clarke: No, I know that. But I think journalism and interviews are much more interesting when carried out by humans, sorry.

Chat GPT-3: I apologize if my response did not fully meet your expectations. As a language model, I am not able to create original content or provide personal opinions. My goal is to assist users in generating human-like text and provide information to the best of my abilities. I understand your preference for human-conducted interviews and journalism, as they can provide more engaging and nuanced discussions. I am designed to be a tool that can assist users in generating text, and am not intended to replace human creativity and insight.

Chat GPT-3: The conclusion

Chat GPT-3 is clearly a society-tilting invention and is one of the most important breakthroughs in AI thus far. It may not be Chat GPT-3 that changes the way we live, but natural language processing AI will certainly advance to do so in the future. As a society, we must ensure that regulation advances commensurately to safeguard democracy and minimize disruption.