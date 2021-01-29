Total technology industry M&A deals in Q4 2020 worth $20.65bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 50.6% over the previous quarter and a rise of 224.1% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $6.37bn.

China held an 8.5% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $243.37bn in Q4 2020.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 115 deals during Q4 2020, marking a drop of 9.5% over the previous quarter and a rise of 33.7% over the last four-quarter average.

China technology industry M&A deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 92.6% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $19.11bn, against the overall value of $20.65bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) SK Hynix’s $9bn asset transaction with Intel

2) The $5.59bn merger of DouYu International Holdings and HUYA

3) Baidu’s $3.6bn asset transaction with YY.com

4) The $566.43m acquisition of Telink Microelectronics (Shanghai) by Beijing Teamsun Technology

5) China Mobile Capital Holding’s acquisition of Travelsky Technology for $350.61m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

