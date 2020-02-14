Total technology industry venture financing deals in Q4 2019 worth $11.36bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template4_Quarterly_4_2019_technology_china_venture financing__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 125.5% over the previous quarter and a rise of 70.5% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $6.66bn.

China held a 33% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $34.43bn in Q4 2019.

Does artificial intelligence need more regulation? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 566 deals during Q4 2019, marking a rise of 33.2% over the previous quarter and a rise of 46.3% over the last four-quarter average.

China technology industry venture financing deals in Q4 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 65.3% of the overall value during Q4 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $7.41bn, against the overall value of $11.36bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) China Nanshan Development (Group), Haitong Hengxin Leasing, Huaneng Invesco WLR Investment ConsultingLtd., Morgan Stanley Venture Partners, Rosser Capital Partners Management and Urban Development Investment’s $3.7bn venture financing of Tenglong Holding

2) The $3bn venture financing of Beijing Kuaishou Technology by Boyu Capital, Sequoia Capital China, Temasek Holdings (Private), Tencent Holdings and YF Capital

3) Bull Capital Partners, Chengwei Capital, CICC Capital ManagementLimited, DST Global, Source Code Capital, Tiger Global Management and Yunqi Capital’s $300m venture financing of Guangzhou Zhijing Information Technology

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

4) The $211.71m venture financing of Taimei Technology by Cowin Venture Capital, Ivy Capital, Morningside Venture Capital, SAIF Partners, Softbank China Venture Capital, Tencent Holdings, Tiger Global Management and Zheshang Venture Capital Management

5) Beishang Capital, CDH Investments, Gaorong Captial and Mingde Holdings’ venture financing of Kindler’s Information Technology for $200m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.