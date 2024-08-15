China-based car manufacturer Zeekr has claimed its new electric vehicle (EV) batteries are the fastest charging in the world, beating industry heavyweights such as Tesla.
Zeekr said its new batteries can be charged at one of its charging stations from 10% to 80% in just over 10 minutes.
The car maker’s new 2025 007 Sedan will be the first of its range to feature the new and improved battery.
The news follows China’s Zeekr entering the New York Stock Exchange in May. It is currently trading 27% under its original initial public offering price.
Its lower trading range is likely due to the Biden administration announcing sweeping tariff increases on Chinese-made goods, including electric cars, just a week after it entered the exchange.
The US government placed a 100% border tax on Chinese-made EVs, claiming it will help protect US citizens’ jobs.
Chinese state media responded to the imposed tariffs by claiming the US had threatened climate goals and purposefully pushed up prices for American citizens.
According to the US government, Chinese exports of EVs grew 70% between 2022 and 2023, running the risk of stifling investment into US EV manufacturing.
A White House fact sheet stated that under the Biden administration, the US trade deficit with China is at the lowest it has been in 10 years due to tightening regulation on China’s imports to the US.
Since the passing of the CHIPS and Science Act in 2022, the US has introduced numerous investment and trade restrictions on Chinese businesses and technology manufacturers.