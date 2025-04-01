Founded in 2020, Retym plans to launch its first product in 2025. Credit: IM Imagery/Shutterstock.

Semiconductor technology startup Retym has announced its launch with a $75m Series D funding round led by Spark Capital.

Existing backers Kleiner Perkins, Mayfield, and Fidelity Investments also contributed, bringing Retym’s total funding to over $180m.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, the startup is focused on developing programmable coherent digital signal processing (DSP) solutions for AI and cloud data centre connectivity.

The semiconductor technology is used to facilitate high-speed data transmissions between and within data centres.

In a statement, Retym said the Series D funding will facilitate scaling to production and further product development.

Retym co-founder and CEO Sachin Gandhi said: “As AI infrastructure demands intensify, Retym is well-positioned to lead in delivering cost-effective and power-efficient DSP innovation for the rapidly evolving landscape.

“We are excited to collaborate with customers and ecosystem partners to integrate our DSPs into high-speed transceiver designs. With groundbreaking product announcements ahead, this is only the beginning.”

Spark Capital general partner James Kuklinski said: “As AI workloads continue to scale exponentially, they’re creating unprecedented demands on critical infrastructure.

“Retym’s exceptional team is uniquely positioned to address these challenges, developing products that will enable significant advancements in performance and scale. We are excited to partner with Retym as they execute on their vision to deliver solutions that will help unlock the next wave of AI innovation.”

DSP chips connect thousands of chips necessary for AI models such as ChatGPT.

Currently, Marvell Technology dominates the DSP chip market, according to Reuters.

Founded in 2020, Retym plans to debut its first product this year. It also operates offices in Austin, Tel Aviv, and Yerevan.

Retym’s first chip is designed for data movement over distances ranging from 10km to 120km, optimised for 30km to 40km.

The chip uses a modulation technique to prevent data corruption.

The company employs Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s five nanometre process for the chip, with engineers testing and validating samples.