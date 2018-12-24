Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

Christmas cocktails are a staple of the festive season, and if you’re looking for a seasonal but grown-up option, Eden Mill Candy Cane Christmas Gin is worth considering.

Despite its bright appearance and saccharine name, this is not a super-sweet gin. Instead it is distinctly pepperminty, with a background of berries that makes it ideal for festive drinks for those less keen on the super-sweet.

The result is a drink that evokes the true traditional taste of candy canes, and which makes a great base for festive cocktails. Here are five to consider this Christmas.

Christmas gin and tonic

A classic with a twist, this a great way to make your go-to drink seasonally appropriate, while putting peppery zest above sweetness.

Pour 35ml of Candy Cane Christmas Gin over ice

Top with a premium tonic

Garnish with blackberries

Candy and cranberries

An alternative to the classic G&T that is quick to make but keeps the flavours adult-friendly.

Pour 35ml of Candy Cane Christmas Gin over ice

Top with cranberry juice

Garnish with blueberries

Christmas spritz

A sparkly option that brings the celebration while keeping the flavours classy.

Pour 25ml of Candy Cane Christmas Gin over ice

Add 25ml of Eden Mill Strawberry & Blackpepper Gin Liqueur, or similar alternative

Top with prosecco to taste

Garnish with strawberries

Christmas negroni

A festive alternative to the classic negroni, this is a dry option with a fruit and peppermint edge.

Pour 25ml of Candy Cane Christmas Gin over ice

Add 25ml of Eden Mill Strawberry & Blackpepper Gin Liqueur, or similar alternative

Add 25ml dry vermouth

Christmas gin-Manhattan

Perfect for Manhattan lovers looking to get their Christmas kicks, this is a drink that will keep your celebrations classy.