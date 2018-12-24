Christmas cocktails are a staple of the festive season, and if you’re looking for a seasonal but grown-up option, Eden Mill Candy Cane Christmas Gin is worth considering.
Despite its bright appearance and saccharine name, this is not a super-sweet gin. Instead it is distinctly pepperminty, with a background of berries that makes it ideal for festive drinks for those less keen on the super-sweet.
The result is a drink that evokes the true traditional taste of candy canes, and which makes a great base for festive cocktails. Here are five to consider this Christmas.
Christmas gin and tonic
A classic with a twist, this a great way to make your go-to drink seasonally appropriate, while putting peppery zest above sweetness.
- Pour 35ml of Candy Cane Christmas Gin over ice
- Top with a premium tonic
- Garnish with blackberries
Candy and cranberries
An alternative to the classic G&T that is quick to make but keeps the flavours adult-friendly.
- Pour 35ml of Candy Cane Christmas Gin over ice
- Top with cranberry juice
- Garnish with blueberries
Christmas spritz
A sparkly option that brings the celebration while keeping the flavours classy.
- Pour 25ml of Candy Cane Christmas Gin over ice
- Add 25ml of Eden Mill Strawberry & Blackpepper Gin Liqueur, or similar alternative
- Top with prosecco to taste
- Garnish with strawberries
Christmas negroni
A festive alternative to the classic negroni, this is a dry option with a fruit and peppermint edge.
- Pour 25ml of Candy Cane Christmas Gin over ice
- Add 25ml of Eden Mill Strawberry & Blackpepper Gin Liqueur, or similar alternative
- Add 25ml dry vermouth
Christmas gin-Manhattan
Perfect for Manhattan lovers looking to get their Christmas kicks, this is a drink that will keep your celebrations classy.
- Add 35ml of Candy Cane Christmas Gin, 15ml of Fernet Branca and two dashes of chocolate bitters into a mixing glass filled with ice
- Stir until ice cold
- Strain into a Martini glass
- Garnish with grated dark chocolate