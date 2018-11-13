Susanne is an editor in the Verdict network. She can be reached at susanne.hauner@globaldata.com

If you have a unicorn lover in your life, Christmas is the ideal time to spoil them. To take the hassle out of your shopping, here’s our guide to the best Christmas gifts for unicorn lovers, with something for every budget.

The problem with finding a unicorn present is certainly not a lack of options, but rather how to navigate the piles and pages of novelty products out there. And if someone is into unicorns, chances are they already own absolutely everything you can make in the shape of a magical horned pony. The trick is to spot the gems in the ever-spreading glitter cloud of unicorn themed gimmicks.

So we’ve done the work for you: Whether you’re looking for a special something for your unicorn obsessed friend or simply a wacky and wonderful gift for someone who already has it all, our guide is here to inspire and help you choose.

Christmas gifts for unicorn lovers 2018: The luxury edit (£100 and more)

Royalty unicorn silver pendant by Thomas Sabo

Price tag: £498

The perfect gift for someone special

What makes it wonderful?

It’s a statement piece of jewellery with a touch of luxury, handmade in Thomas Sabo’s signature-style blackened 925 Sterling silver with dainty stones. The three-dimensional unicorn head is engraved with filigree details and embellished with zirconia stones, cut in the style of diamonds for high brilliance. Around 4.5cm in diameter and sparkling in a rainbow of colours, it is playful yet elegant. A lovely design touch on this piece is that the backside is also three-dimensional and engraved with detail – so whichever way the pendant flips and moves, it’s always showing a beautiful side.

Buy Royalty unicorn silver pendant by Thomas Sabo

Little Lady Daisy unicorn ballerinas by Irregular Choices

Price tag: £115

The perfect gift for the quirky fashionista

What makes it wonderful?

Well, they’re unicorn shoes! Unlike most unicorn-themed footwear, which usually comes in the form of oversized unicorn head slippers best suited for cosy nights in, these pointed toe ballerinas are actually fancy enough for a night out. We reckon these flats would look equally awesome styled with jeans or a party dress and are ideal for anyone wanting to make a fashion statement without being uncomfortable on high heels all night. They feature a metallic silver and rainbow design inside and out and are embellished with black flowers, pearls and a cute unicorn head and rainbow.

Buy Little Lady Daisy unicorn ballerinas

Unicorn art print by Cathie Pilkington

Price tag: £300

The perfect gift for the art lover in your life

What makes it wonderful?

Described by the Royal Academy of Arts as “fantastical, unsettling, surreal [and] dramatic”, this etching by sculptor and figurative artist Cathie Pilkington offers quite the contrast to the rainbow colour palette usually associated with unicorns. But that makes it no less magical. In fact, this 38x40cm print in muted black and gold tones is the ideal grown-up unicorn gift, fit for any tastefully decorated home or office. It’s also limited to 40 prints, so quite a unique and special present.

Buy Unicorn art print by Cathie Pilkington

November Verse unicorn diamond ring by Sapphire Studios Design

Price tag: Starts at £2,203

The perfect gift for a Christmas engagement

What makes it wonderful?

This is a gifting occasion about as rare as an actual unicorn: If you’re planning to pop the question this Christmas and your significant other is into unicorns – or if you’re simply looking for an extraordinary kind of engagement ring – this might just be the one. Available in white gold and a number of two-tone options with yellow and rose gold, this spectacular piece of jewellery features a round cut 1.00 carat natural white diamond centre stone framed by a set of wings with diamond side stones, held between two unicorns in solid gold. We think it’s simply the most magical gift – engagement optional. It’s custom made so if you’re planning a big present, get your order in 2-3 weeks early.

Buy November Verse unicorn diamond ring

Christmas gifts for unicorn lovers 2018: The budget friendly but fabulous collection (under £100)

Unicorn IPA Beer Making Kit by Brooklyn Brew Shop

Price tag: £39.99

The perfect gift for anyone who likes beer, really!

What makes it wonderful?

Make-your-own beer kits have become hugely popular in recent years, and a gift that encourages a bit of DIY is always a great choice. This Unicorn IPA kit injects a bit of fabulousness to the home brewing process: it’s pink and comes with rainbow sprinkles. The beer making kit comes with a reusable gallon-sized glass fermenter and brewing accessories and an all-grain ingredient mix. It’s enough to make one gallon of pink pale ale and refills are available, too. The IPA takes its pink colour from beetroot and uses Amarillo and Mosaic hops for a fruity flavour.

Buy Unicorn IPA Beer Making Kit

Original Unicorn make-up brushes by Unicorn Cosmetics

Price tag: £45

The perfect gift for the beauty queen

What makes it wonderful?

Unicorn Cosmetics’ trademark unicorn and mermaid make-up brushes were an instant success with make-up fans and celebrities when they hit the market last year, earning the small business a reported £3m in its first year. The rave reviews cluttering Instagram and YouTube are testament to the quality of these insanely popular beauty brushes and the cute design and packaging make them an ideal Christmas gift for unicorn lovers. The new, ‘revamped’ original brush set features 10 iridescent brushes with unicorn horn handles, organised neatly in a colourful diamond-shaped bag. Made from synthetic taklon they are both vegan and cruelty-free, and come in a range of shapes and sizes that should satisfy the needs of even the most dedicated wannabe make-up artists.

Buy Original Unicorn makeup brushes by Unicorn Cosmetics

Wooden unicorn trophy head DIY set by MyHaus

Price tag: £49

The perfect gift for those who enjoy a bit of DIY

What makes it wonderful?

Real animal trophy heads are a complete no-no, of course, but this DIY kit makes the unicorn trophy head socially acceptable and doubles up as a crafty afternoon entertainment for Christmas day. Available in ash or walnut, this wooden unicorn head is delivered in cut out parts and has to be assembled like a puzzle before it can become a funky wall ornament. And here’s a nice detail real unicorn connoisseurs will appreciate: This wooden unicorn head comes with the goatee beard unicorns were traditionally sporting in mythology, which you don’t see much on today’s fashionable unicorns anymore.

Buy wooden unicorn trophy head

Unicorn Food: Natural Recipes for Edible Rainbows cookbook by Sandra Mahut

The price tag: £9.99

The perfect gift for foodies who want to eat the rainbow

What makes it wonderful?

It may look like a cookbook full of rainbow coloured fairy cakes, but if you look beyond the cover you’ll find great variety of dishes, from sweet to savoury and from indulgent to healthy, all crafted into stunning, colourful and creative meals. The recipes rely on natural colourings and the author offers a handy guide to creating all colours of the rainbow from natural ingredients. Dishes include comfort food favourites such as stacked pancakes in cute pastel colours, croque monsieur toast stuffed with rainbow cheese, colourful healthy noodle bowls and rainbow veggie salads. And of course, there’s room for unicorn cakes and glitter cupcakes, too.

Buy Unicorn Food by Sandra Mahut

Unstable Unicorns card game by Unstable Unicorns

The price tag: £19.99

The perfect gift for the whole family

What makes it wonderful?

Games make excellent Christmas presents and can provide instant entertainment for the whole family – although this one might cause a family feud. The point of the Unstable Unicorns card game is to build an army of unicorns and wreak destruction on other players through the cunning use of strategy and betrayal. The cute design of the cards and quirky rules reminded us of the Exploding Kittens game that became a geeky favourite a few Christmases back – except, obviously, unicorns are even more awesome. Designed for two to eight players and recommended for ages 14 and above, this sounds like the perfect stocking filler for a fun-filled Christmas day.

Buy the Unstable Unicorns card game

Adopt a Unicorn by WWF

The price tag: From £36 for a year; or choose your own monthly donation

The perfect gift for the eco-conscious unicorn lover

What makes it wonderful?

The WWF’s ‘adopt a unicorn’ campaign aims to raise awareness about the black rhino, an endangered animal that often gets overlooked in favour of more popular animals such as tigers, pandas and elephants. So, while the unicorn angle is obviously a marketing gimmick, the actual adoption package is for a black rhino and comes with a cuddly rhino toy, a fact-filled welcome pack and regular updates about the work that’s being funded with the donation. It’s a great cause that helps to ensure rhinos don’t become as nonexistent as unicorns. Besides, as some may argue, a rhino is really just a chubby unicorn that hasn’t had a shower in a while. And if you want something to put under the tree along with the adoption gift set, this ‘chubby unicorn’ t-shirt (Amazon, £19) is the perfect stocking filler.

Buy Adopt a Unicorn by WWF

Marvel Deadpool unicorn selfie diorama Q-Fig figurine by Quantum Mechanix

Price tag: £19.99

The perfect gift for movie buffs and Marvel fans

What makes it wonderful?

If there’s one thing the Deadpool franchise has taught us, it’s that we should embrace our kinks – and that a bit of a unicorn fetish is totally acceptable. This tiny Deadpool perfecting his #unicornselfie game surrounded by cute pink unicorns makes the perfect Christmas gift for unicorn lovers, movie fans, Marvel nerds and anyone who enjoyed a good laugh with the latest Deadpool film, really. It stands about 4 inches tall and comes packaged in a window box.

Buy Marvel Deadpool unicorn selfie diorama Q-Fig

And as a bonus…

Christmas gifts for unicorn lovers 2018: The perfect accessory for the unicorn lover’s pets

Inflatable unicorn horn for cats by Accoutrements

Price tag: £5.99

The perfect gift for cat parents or your own feline friend

What makes it wonderful?

It’s a unicorn horn! For cats! What more do you need to know? This cat-sized inflatable unicorn horn comes with an elastic strap that helps to hold it securely on the cat’s head – that is, if you make it past the claw-studded death trap that is trying to attach anything to a cat’s head. We’ve actually tested this product and can confirm that, if all else fails, it can also be attached to (drunk) human heads. So whichever way things go, someone at this Christmas party will end up being a unicorn. Cats may not love it, despite the bold claim on the packaging, but we know for a fact that cat parents love it.

Buy inflatable unicorn horn for cats

Unicorn doggy backpack by BarkIndustry

Price tag: £51.34

The perfect gift for dog parents or your very own pup

What makes it wonderful?

Things don’t get much cuter than a tiny, pink unicorn backpack for dogs. This fabulous limited edition dog accessory is the perfect Christmas present for any unicorn loving dog parent – or if you want to spoil your own four-legged friend for being a good boy or girl this year. The backpack is attached to a harness with padded straps. It’s one-size with adjustable straps accommodating up to 59cm chest size. These cute doggie backpacks are limited to 100 on Etsy and shipped from Canada so get your order in early.

Buy unicorn doggie backpack