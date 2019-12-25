Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

Looking for something to keep you entertained while you digest your Christmas dinner and wait for the next TV special to start? Verdict has you covered with the 2019 Christmas technology quiz.

We’ve taken a dive through the biggest technology stories of the year to bring you a Christmas quiz that covers all that defined the industry in 2019.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from everyone at team Verdict. Let’s get on with the quiz!

Round one: Politics

What was the name of the fake fact checking twitter account set up by the Conservative Party press office during the 2019 general election campaign? Which cybersecurity company did President Donald Trump unexpectedly reference in his infamous phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy? What type of technology did the Chinese Government announce would be required for new mobile phone contracts? What did Twitter ban from its platform in November? Which UK political party suffered a DDoS attack in November?

Round two: Data breaches

How many user phone numbers were accidentally leaked by Facebook in September? What two types of data did hackers steal from the US Customs and Border Protection in June? Approximately how many users were Capital One data breach? Which South American country suffered a largescale data breach in September, exposing 21 million records? Which company received the biggest GDPR fine of 2019?

Round three: Quantum computing

A traditional computer stores information as ‘bits’. What is the unit for quantum information called? Which company claimed to have achieved ‘quantum supremacy’ in October One of these people played a key role in the development of quantum computers. Who was it? A) Paul Benioff B) Yuri Feynman What is the name of the US agency narrowing down a list of encryption tools that are ‘quantum-resistant’? DARPA brought the first quantum key distribution network online in which year?

Round four: The environment

In November, a vast number of scientists from 153 countries put their name to a paper declaring a climate emergency. But how many scientists signed it? Which tech giant this year co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to meet the Paris Agreement 10 years early, and announced several renewables projects, including a new wind farm in Scotland? Which UK supermarket this year announced that it would be rolling out a network of electric car charging ports in its car parks? This year saw the announcement of a 2GW solar project, will be the biggest single-site solar project in the world when it is constructed. But what country will it be built in? Which tech company reversed its years-long opposition to right-to-repair with the launch of an independent repair programme?

Round five: 5G

The US’ opposition of Huawei has seen many countries look elsewhere for 5G infrastructure providers. But which Swedish company has seen an uptick in business as a result? Which telecoms company launched 5G in seven UK cities in July? Which lesser-known football league has become the world’s first 5G-connected league? A leaked report by telecoms lobby group GSMA reported on in July revealed how much it could cost to ban Huawei from 5G infrastructure in Europe. How much did they estimate? What major city was found to have no 5G rollout strategy in any of its boroughs in December?

Round six: Tech fails

What is the name of the Tesla vehicle whose window smashed during a demonstration at the launch event? Softbank had to bail out which real estate startup after a failed initial public offering? What is the name of the fake ‘cryptocurrency’ created by Ruja Ignatova? Why was NASA forced to delay the first all-female spacewalk? What is the name of the company described by Black Hat attendees as ‘snake oil crypto’ after its sponsored presentation drew ridicule?

Ready to see how you’ve done? Scroll down for the answers.

Verdict Christmas technology quiz 2019: The answers

Round one: Politics

FactCheckUK CrowdStrike Face scans Political ads The Labour Party

Round two: Data breaches

419 million records Licence plate numbers and travellers’ faces Over 100 million Ecuador British Airways with a fine of $225.16m

Round three: Quantum computing

Qubit / quantum bit Google Paul Benioff National Institute of Standards and Technology / NIST 2003

Round four: The environment

11,000 Amazon Morrisons Abu Dhabi Apple

Round five: 5G

Ericsson Vodafone Isles of Scilly Football League €55bn ($62bn) London

Round six: Tech fails

Cybertruck WeWork OneCoin Not enough medium-sized spacesuits on space station Crown Sterling

