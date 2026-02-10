Cisco unveils new AgenticOps capabilities for data centres and service providers. Credit: PixelBiss/Shutterstock.com.

Cisco has announced an expansion of its AgenticOps operating model at the Cisco Live EMEA event in Amsterdam, introducing new features across networking, security, and observability aimed at supporting IT operations at scale in diverse environments.

The company is extending agent-driven automation and oversight capabilities first introduced last year to address the growing operational and security demands facing distributed IT infrastructures.

These updated offerings will become available in stages, with campus, branch, and industrial network capabilities rolling out from February 2026. Data centre solutions will enter controlled availability in June 2026, and firewall operations enhancements are expected by May 2026.

Cisco president and chief product officer Jeetu Patel said: “For teams responsible for operating and securing distributed networks and infrastructure, AgenticOps represents a profound and fundamental shift away from complexity.

“This is the true power of Cisco as a platform. By delivering agentic capabilities aligned to critical IT operations priorities, we’re combining Cisco’s unique cross‑domain visibility, purpose-built models, and governance together to supercharge teams.”

The AgenticOps model draws on real-time telemetry from Cisco’s platforms, such as Networking, Security Cloud Control, Nexus One, Splunk, ThousandEyes, and Secure Firewall.

By processing signals from both Cisco-owned and third-party networks, applications, and security controls, AgenticOps enables automated troubleshooting and operational management while retaining human oversight. According to Cisco, this approach shifts routine tasks from manual intervention to machine-driven processes whilst allowing teams to maintain control over outcomes.

In networking environments like campus, branch, and industrial sites, Cisco is introducing tools for agent-led investigations that triage connectivity issues and perform root cause analysis. These tools use telemetry to validate multiple hypotheses simultaneously and carry out remediation steps.

The system also offers agentic recommendations for continuous network optimisation as well as validation of configuration changes against real-time topologies. Metrics on user experience, such as Time to Connect and Capacity, are consolidated into a single dashboard view.

Users can also create automated workflows within the Cisco AI Assistant that adapt to specific environment conditions.

For data centre operators, early detection features in AgenticOps aims to provide prescriptive recommendations based on event correlation and insights into both traditional and AI workloads.

Service providers will have access to agentic capabilities in Crosswork AI to identify, diagnose and resolve multi-vendor network issues. These functions are currently in beta.

Within security operations, new proactive analysis features in Security Cloud Control enable the identification of robust zero trust policies based on firewall traffic patterns. The system can recommend actions tailored to individual customer environments that may be executed with a single command.

Additional tools continuously assess firewall configurations for compliance with standards such as Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) and provide remediation advice.

Cisco’s Splunk Observability Cloud will now monitor the performance and behaviour of large language model (LLM) and agentic applications via AI Agent Monitoring. This feature visualises workflows and will integrate with Cisco AI Defense to address risks including bias or data leakage. General availability for this feature is set for 25 February.

At the Cisco Live EMEA event, the company also announced the Silicon One G300 processor, designed to support large-scale AI clusters. Cisco stated that this processor provides increased network utilisation and improved job completion times compared to non-optimised traffic.

The company is introducing G300-powered N9100 and 8000 systems designed for various deployment scenarios including hyperscalers and private networks. Complementing this hardware is the Nexus One unified management plane that manages operations across both on-premises and cloud data centres.

Further updates include enhancements to Cisco AI Defense that bring supply chain governance and runtime protection for agentic tool use. New capabilities in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) apply intent-aware inspection of agentic AI interactions to mitigate emerging threats.

Cisco Customer Experience (CX) is providing support options tailored to sovereign environments with air-gapped, on-premises or hybrid configurations.

Additionally, the company has established Critical National Services Centres (CNSCs) in the UK, France, Spain, and soon Italy, to address strict requirements for technical support under segregated processes with cleared staff. These CNSCs supplement standard support channels by enabling organisations to resolve technical issues through secure means that comply with their data handling policies.