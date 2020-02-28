GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Cisco announced in February 2020 at RSA 2020 that it will be launching SecureX in June 2020, a security platform that aims to provide control and visibility of security infrastructure (both its own and third-party). Cisco believes it’s a radical approach in simplifying the way enterprise security CISOs and Users experience the use and control of both Cisco and third-party installed security solutions in given IT environments. The SecureX platform is a Cloud-native solution that aims to unify visibility, identifies unknown threats, and automates workflows across the security environment in future complex IT environments encompassing cloud networks and applications, as well as multiple endpoints.

The introduction of Cisco’s SecureX platform follows Cisco’s vision of ‘Democratizing Security’ – This is the notion that complex security environments in itself create vulnerabilities in terms of security. As a result, Cisco aims to eradicate such complexities by having a centralised view and control of the complete security environment. These complexities in security enterprise eco-systems are more prevalent in future digitally enabled networks in IoT applications encompassing high-speed wireless access as they are more vulnerable to increased intelligent forms of cyber-attacks of varying forms. Vulnerabilities are increased further as enterprises often partner with a multitude of security vendors that aim to provide security measures across specific areas within the security stack, and the reality is that many of these different product suites to not communicate with one another.

Cisco’s Security business SVP and GM Gee Rittenhouse states: “The industry has been flooded with thousands of point products that were meant to help customers but instead created unmanageable environments with products that don’t work together. This has created gaps in businesses’ security posture.”

In terms of functionality, Cisco’s SecureX aims to, provide greater unifying visibility across the security environment; consolidate events and data analysis across the entire enterprise encompassing more than 150 million endpoints, switches and router network traffic, and Google, AWS and Azure private data centre environments; provide faster remediation utilising data enrichment across security and threat intelligence feeds, and utilise Cisco Talos analysts to provide greater layer of threat hunting.

From a market perspective, GlobalData shares Cisco’s sentiments that security ecosystems are becoming complex as a result of future IT environments and the vulnerabilities that they are creating. Better interoperability and connectivity of multi-vendor security platforms are required, and Cisco’s SecureX aims to address some of these issues that exist. However, the architectural approach taken by Cisco with SecureX is very much in line with its network infrastructure portfolio strategy. With this in mind and the notion that Cisco plans to include SecureX with every future Cisco security product, and make available at no cost to existing customers, enables Cisco to capitalise on the market and increase its security and networking portfolio installed base.

To conclude, we believe Cisco will have good traction in the marketplace with SecureX. Both with existing customers and new ones seeking to improve the management of the security layer for complex IT environments entailing multiple endpoints and devices. However, even though many CISO’s are aiming to reduce the number of platform vendors that make up their security environment, quite a few enterprises in the short term will still rely on these vendors, Security Operational Centers (SOCs) and their own enterprise security operational processes.