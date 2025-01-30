Research by GlobalData’s Job Analytics intelligence reveals a hiring surge, more than doubling of high-tech job postings over the past 12 months compared to the previous year.
The data provides valuable insight for IT professionals on where the industry is headed in terms of investment in digital transformations.
Accenture leads the hiring rush
Leading the way in job postings pertaining to cloud and platform roles is Accenture. The global systems integrator giant listed a whopping 103,517 jobs, while GlobalData research surrounding other platform rivals was equally surprising. AWS posted 85,843 jobs; Oracle 49,533; IBM 31,733; Microsoft 6,278; and DXC 4,930. It is worth noting that Accenture also closed more than 105,000 job openings during the last 12-month period, Amazon Web Services (AWS) closed more than 87,000 openings, and Oracle more than 49,000 jobs, having found candidates to fill these
Staggering numbers of vacancies
“The numbers are staggering and illustrate the growing demand by enterprises for integration experts to fulfil infra and app modernisation requirements,” says Charlotte Dunlap, Research Director for GlobalData. “This type of data intelligence and analytics provides critical information on hiring trends for cloud providers keen to understand where rivals are investing. They’re constantly strategizing their own investments in emerging DevOps technologies, integration services, and consulting.”
Company job themes by these vendors include: cloud, big data, future of work, AI, cybersecurity, social, supply chain, and others. These themes represent the types of jobs in high demand globally.
These job numbers reflect a massive increase in hiring compared to the previous 12 months (January 2023 to January 2024). During that previous year, Accenture posted more than 62,000 jobs; AWS more than 30,000; Oracle more than 19,000; and Microsoft just under 3,000. IBM was the exception in this case, having more than 43,000 job posts during this period, whereas it has decreased the number of its more recent job posts.
Platform engineering hiring demand
Interesting, platform engineering represented a key job opportunity at Accenture. This role, which sits within the DevOps model, ensures that all aspects of the enterprise developer platform are designed to support development/deployment of distributed modern apps. Accenture’s aggressive hiring efforts reflect the growing importance of providing enterprises with integration and consulting to better support complex app modernisation efforts, particularly around the configuration of emerging workflow automations supporting microservices.
“There has never been greater concern among enterprises over the global IT skills gap, as companies grapple to leverage new technologies including GenAI, Kubernetes container orchestration, and observability, among others,” Dunlap adds.
Organisations, including verticals such as finance and manufacturing, tell GlobalData that they continue to struggle to find professional services and experts to help guide them with digitalisation efforts.
“Detailed, real-time information about vacancies is an invaluable tool for tech professionals searching for broader perspective on where the industry is headed.”
