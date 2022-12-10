The global technology industry experienced a 43% drop in company filings mentions of cloud in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Zscaler with 19% year-on-year decrease, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 1,312 technology company filings.

Notably, cloud was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q3 2022, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of digitalization and environment, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the technology industry, Zscaler had the greatest increase in references for cloud in Q3 2022, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 204 cloud -related sentences in the company's filings - 16% of all sentences - and an increase of 22% in Q3 2022 compared with Q2 2022. Splunk ’s mentions of cloud rose by 37% to 198 and Microsoft ’s by 88% to 173.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for cloud in Q3 2022 was 93.

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article. GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics uses machine learning to uncover key insights and track sentiment across millions of regulatory filings and other corporate disclosures for thousands of companies across the world’s largest industries.