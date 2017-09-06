Luke covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Owning a high profile sports team is one of the world’s biggest status symbols.

In an industry worth hundreds of billions, you have to be in the top one percent to afford a stake in a club, let alone an entire team.

Billionaire businessman, reality television star and now sports mogul. Tilman Fertitta has joined the list of major sports team owners and secured his place among America’s most successful.

Tilman Fertitta becomes Houston Rockets owner

The Houston-born hospitality magnate (and star of CNBC show Billion Dollar Buyer) has successfully completed the takeover of National Basketball Association team Houston Rockets.

Fertitta splashed out $2.2 billion to become the sole Houston Rockets owner. While unconfirmed by the club, that’s according to a report on the official NBA website.

Former owner Leslie Alexander confirmed that the club was on the market back in July. A number of Houston’s biggest names have since expressed an interest in completing a takeover.

Former Rockets star Hakeen Olajuwon showed interest. Likewise, “Queen Bee” Beyoncé was reportedly considering a purchase.

However, Fertitta seemingly wanted it more, or simply had more to spend.

The multi-billion dollar deal broke the NBA record. No buyer has ever paid more for a basketball team.

The previous record stood at $2b. That was set by former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer when he took over the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014.

Fertitta’s purchase means that NBA’s current 30 owners have spent close to $10b purchasing majority stakes in their respective clubs. Here’s how much each owner spent:

NBA’s big spenders: How much did each owner pay for their team?