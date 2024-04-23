CMR Surgical has been granted a patent for a motion feedthrough for a surgical drape. The device allows for the transfer of drive between a robot arm and an instrument during surgical procedures. The feedthrough comprises a drive transfer element that is linearly movable within the drape, enabling seamless operation. GlobalData’s report on CMR Surgical gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on CMR Surgical, Surgical robots was a key innovation area identified from patents. CMR Surgical's grant share as of February 2024 was 40%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Motion feedthrough for transferring drive between robot arm and instrument

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: CMR Surgical Ltd

A newly granted patent (Publication Number: US11925431B2) discloses a motion feedthrough for a surgical drape designed to transfer drive between a robot arm and an instrument without compromising the integrity of the drape. The motion feedthrough includes longitudinally extending elements that slide along each other to facilitate the transfer of drive while maintaining a hermetic sterile barrier, either closing a hole in the drape or attaching to the periphery of a hole.



Furthermore, the motion feedthrough can include multiple drive transfer elements that move parallel to each other, with paths defined by their movement either non-overlapping or partially overlapping in a direction transverse to their movement. The design allows for precise and controlled movement within a plane, ensuring efficient operation during surgical procedures while maintaining a sterile environment. Overall, the patented motion feedthrough offers a novel solution for seamlessly transferring drive between a robot arm and an instrument within the constraints of a surgical drape, enhancing the efficiency and safety of surgical procedures.

