US-based company Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring declined 32.9% in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 29.49% in November 2021 when compared with October 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 66.84% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2021, and recorded a 2.61% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring in November 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Cognizant Technology Solutions, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 80.77% in November 2021, and a 56.58% drop over October 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 14.59% in November 2021, and registered a decline of 30.05%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 2.93% in November 2021, a 29.38% drop from October 2021.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in November 2021 with an 80.94% share, which marked a 58.23% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 16.77%, registering a 2.12% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 1.9% share and a 41.27% rise over October 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.19% and a month-on-month increase of 28.57%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.19%, registering an 80% rise over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 78.4% share in November 2021, a 59.01% decline over October 2021. US featured next with a 12.83% share, down 9.5% over the previous month. Canada recorded a 2.99% share, an increase of 16.67% compared with October 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring activity in November 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 52.17%, down by 49.75% from October 2021. Entry Level positions with a 39.29% share, a decline of 59.91% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 8.51% share, down 19.92% over October 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.02%, recording a month-on-month decline of 50%.