With 60.8 million mobile subscriptions at the end of 2018, Colombia accounted for about 8.5% of total mobile subscriptions in Latin America. Over the next five years, mobile operators in the country will add a combined 5.4 million subscriptions, bringing total mobile subscriptions in Colombia to 66.2 million by the end of 2023.

Colombia telecom expansion

At year-end 2018, 3G was the leading mobile service technology, accounting for 58.2% of total mobile subscriptions. GlobalData expects 4G to become a leading service technology in 2022 and account for 52.7% of total subscriptions in 2023, led by the continued expansion of high-speed LTE/LTE-A networks from operators such as Movistar, Tigo and Claro.

To support the increasing coverage of LTE, in April 2019, the Colombian Ministry of Information Technologies and Communications (MinTIC) announced plans to auction spectrum in the 700MHz, 1900 MHz, and 2500MHz bands.

To support the increasing coverage of LTE, in April 2019, the Colombian Ministry of Information Technologies and Communications (MinTIC) announced plans to auction spectrum in the 700MHz, 1900 MHz, and 2500MHz bands.

The MinTIC stated that the spectrum auction will promote mobile Internet coverage to rural areas and enable the operators to Improve the quality of their services.

