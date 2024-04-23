Comcast has been granted a patent for methods and systems for routing Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) calls. The technology allows multiple service providers to join a VOIP infrastructure, with a computing device identifying and processing calls based on the servicing provider. GlobalData’s report on Comcast gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Comcast, Digital watermarking was a key innovation area identified from patents. Comcast's grant share as of February 2024 was 56%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Routing voice over internet protocol (voip) calls among service providers

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Comcast Corp

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11924383B2) discloses a method, apparatus, system, and computer-readable media for routing Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) calls efficiently. The method involves receiving a request to route a VOIP call, determining an indicator of multiple service providers based on the communication invitation message, selecting a service provider and a routing rule, and routing the call accordingly. The apparatus includes processors and memory storing instructions to execute the routing process. The system comprises two apparatuses, one for routing the call and the other for sending the routing request. The computer-readable media stores instructions for routing VOIP calls based on various parameters.



The patent details the selection process based on information such as ingress trunk name, calling party domain name, and organization header value. It also involves storing a table indicating routing rules, service providers, and combinations of indicators and other information. Additionally, the system allows for receiving a routing preference database from the service provider to determine routing rules for different call types. The disclosed technology aims to streamline the routing of VOIP calls by efficiently selecting service providers and routing rules based on specific parameters within the communication invitation message, ultimately enhancing the overall VOIP call routing process for improved efficiency and effectiveness.

