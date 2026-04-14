The suite of new offerings builds on existing AI resilience tools and includes Data Activate, AI Protect, and AI Studio. Credit: Piotr Swat/Shutterstock.com.

US-based cybersecurity and data protection company Commvault has announced the release of new and upcoming AI features designed to support enterprises in adopting AI with increased data and agent control.

The company has introduced tools within its Commvault Cloud to enable organisations to manage AI activation, agent discovery and oversight, and agentic workflow construction.

As more businesses integrate AI into their operations, concerns regarding data exposure and a lack of agent control have become prominent.

The new suite builds on existing AI resilience tools and introduces three offerings: Data Activate, AI Protect, and AI Studio.

Data Activate provides a means for organisations to classify data from backup copies, curate approved datasets and convert them into formats suitable for large language models and AI platforms, such as Apache Iceberg and Parquet.

The system routinely updates and releases datasets while implementing controls to exclude information like personally identifiable data, which helps align AI development with data governance and zero-trust protocols.

AI Protect is designed to help enterprises identify and address vulnerabilities created by agent-driven changes.

The tool can map agent activity across application stacks, discover agents, and recover affected systems.

By providing visibility and recovery functions, it aims to support organisations in managing the increased complexity and risk that come with widespread agent adoption.

AI Studio enables businesses to build and deploy agents tailored to specific operational needs, leveraging a library of prebuilt agents designed for common resilience scenarios.

The platform enables organisations to develop custom agents that integrate with Commvault’s Model Context Protocol server and other enterprise systems, improving connectivity and automating workflows.

Together, these additions support a continuous AI resiliency lifecycle, from secure data activation to agent protection and recovery, across on-premises, SaaS, and hybrid cloud environments.

Commvault president and CEO Sanjay Mirchandani said: “If data powering AI is compromised, AI is compromised. If data can’t be recovered, AI can’t be trusted. Commvault Cloud is the system of record for AI resilience.”

Commvault said these capabilities use its cloud infrastructure to enable controlled, secure, and well-governed adoption of agentic AI across the enterprise.

Last month, Commvault entered into a partnership with CloudSEK to tackle the rising presence of exposed credentials on dark web platforms and forums.