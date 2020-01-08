Biggest companies trending on disruptive tech in December 2019

GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Using research from GlobalData’s Influencer platform, Verdict has named five of the top companies trending on disruptive tech in December 2019.

Biggest companies trending on disruptive tech: The top five

1. Facebook – 1,235 mentions

Facebook, Inc. is a social networking, advertising and business insight platform. The company, through its major products including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, connects millions of people across the world through mobile devices and personal computers. The platform allows people to discover new products and services from local and global businesses.

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, US, the company has a global presence across Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle-East.

Marsha Collier, an author and technology educator, shared as article on how the company learns what you buy at a physical store or online. This allows them to provide users with the relevant ads on its platform. Facebook has been implementing this strategy since August 2019.

This is how Facebook learns what you buy at physical stores in order to show you relevant ads — and how to opt out 👉 It begins when you buy something, either online or in a store#DigitalMarketinghttps://t.co/FfbCGgAHER pic.twitter.com/9LvAjCFRR8 — Marsha Collier (@MarshaCollier) December 12, 2019

2. Amazon – 366 mentions

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global online retailer and web service provider. The company provides an extensive range of products including apparels, beauty and health products, electronics, grocery, books, games, jewellery, and other products.

Amazon also manufactures and commercialises various electric devices such as Kindle e-readers, fire tablets, fire TVs, home security devices and Echo and Alexa devices. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, US, the online platform allows authors, app developers, and others to publish and sell content.

Shira Rubinoff, a cybersecurity and blockchain advisor and author, shared an article indicating the release of her book Cyber Minds on Amazon.

3. Intel – 173 mentions

Intel Corporation is a technology company that designs and manufactures integrated digital technology products and components for the computing and communications industries. The company’s product offerings include processors, chipsets, motherboards, solid state drives, server products, wireless connectivity products, software and applications.

Headquartered in California, US, Intel provides its products and solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial and communications equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers (ODMs).

Evan Kirstel, a top B2B influencer, shared an article on an AI-powered wheelchair created by Intel, which moves according to facial expressions. The chair makes a 3D map of the face and uses deep learning to produce ten different facial expressions.

4. Huawei Investment & Holding – 143 mentions

Huawei provides information and communications technology (ICT) solution and services to telecommunication carriers, consumers, and enterprises. The company’s offerings include switches, routers, WLAN, and servers. Huawei designs and manufactures mobile phones, laptops, tablets, wearables, accessories, and smart home products.

The company develops telecommunication software, and optoelectronic products for applications in IT and semiconductors. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, the company runs operations across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Fintech and blockchain evangelist Dinis Guarda, shared five reasons to trust 5G according to Huawei’s CTO Paul Scanlan. The article further stated that Huawei has spent approximately $14bn towards research and development in 5G in 2018.

5. Snap – 139 mentions

Snap Inc. (formerly Snapchat) is a social media company, which develops and provides applications and products for communication. The company’s offerings include cameras, Friends Page, Discover, Snap map, memories and spectacles. It also provides advertising services and products such as Sponsored Creative Tools and Snap Ads for businesses.

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, US, the company offers services such as product advertising, campaign management and delivery, and advertising measuring solutions.

Live videos on social media platforms such as Snapchat, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook are a game changer for marketers, according to an article shared by Jeff Bullas, a top social media influencer.

GlobalData is this website's parent business intelligence company.