Nvidia will establish its first AI Technology Center in Sweden to collaborate on research with the industry partners. Credit: Pungu x/Shutterstock.

A Swedish business consortium has collaborated with US-based Nvidia to construct advanced AI infrastructure in Sweden.

The project will utilise Nvidia’s accelerated computing, networking, and software to modernise and prepare key Swedish industries for widespread AI integration.

The consortium comprises Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB), AstraZeneca, Ericsson, Saab, and Wallenberg Investments.

It plans to build and operate the system through a jointly owned company, which will provide secure and sovereign compute access to the participating industry partners.

In the first phase, the project includes the deployment of two Nvidia DGX SuperPODs equipped with the latest Grace Blackwell GB300 systems.

Once operational, this setup is expected to become Sweden’s largest enterprise AI supercomputer.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

It will handle compute-intensive AI tasks such as training domain-specific models and conducting large-scale inference, including reasoning AI.

The partnership also includes plans to strengthen AI capabilities across industries and promote knowledge exchange.

As part of this effort, Nvidia will establish its first AI Technology Center in Sweden to collaborate on research with the industry partners.

The company will also offer access to its AI experts and training through the Deep Learning Institute.

Wallenberg Investments chair Marcus Wallenberg said: “Investing in cutting-edge AI infrastructure is a crucial step toward accelerating the development and adoption of AI across Swedish industry.

“We believe this initiative will generate valuable spillover effects—by enabling upskilling, fostering new collaborations, and strengthening the broader national AI ecosystem.”

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said: “As electricity powered the industrial age and the Internet fuelled the digital age, AI is the engine of the next industrial revolution.

“Through the visionary initiative of Wallenberg Investments and Sweden’s industry leaders, the country is building its first AI infrastructure—laying the foundation for breakthroughs across science, industry, and society, and securing Sweden’s place at the forefront of the AI era.”

AstraZeneca intends to use the infrastructure to advance AI-powered drug discovery and development through foundation model training, multi-model inference, and specialised data processing.

Ericsson plans to apply its data science expertise to develop AI models that improve operational performance, efficiency, and customer experience. The company aims to enable new business models and use cases for its global customer base.

Saab will integrate AI methodologies to speed up the development of next-generation defence technologies, combining advance applications with its established platforms.

SEB views AI as key to driving productivity, creating new customer offerings, and ensuring the bank remains competitive. The institution considers secure access to critical infrastructure a vital part of this goal.

The consortium’s goal is to create an advanced AI compute infrastructure that not only functions as a production facility but also serves as a reference model to support AI adoption in Sweden.

This comes in response to increasing demand among Swedish firms for secure and advanced AI compute capabilities.