COP26, the global climate change conference, is set to start on 31st October – what should enterprise service providers do?

The world’s media, politicians (well, most of them) and enterprises are set to descend on Glasgow in Scotland for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in less than a week’s time. There will no doubt be end-to-end coverage of what takes place there, with all these folk flying in to discuss the damage the planet is suffering due to global warming.

When it comes to providers of enterprise telecoms services, who will be the ‘good COPs’ and the ‘bad COPs’? Every service provider now has a position on ESG (environmental, social, and governance) issues, but having a position does not equate to delivery.

The ESG value/supply chain stretches from the end customer through the service provider to equipment manufacturers. They (and we) all have skin in this game, so in order to make credible assertions, enterprise service providers need to have demonstrable and independently measurable commitments to addressing the climate crisis. No measurement – no credibility.

When service providers proffer their ESG strategies, they need to show a commitment to these issues from senior management to ‘the man in the van.’ Increasingly, customers demand this – and enterprise seems to be ahead of governments and regulators on these challenges when it comes to actual delivery.

Articulate, prove and demonstrate your sustainability commitments if you want to be a ‘good COP’ – and continue to win business.