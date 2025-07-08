Total Solutions acquired by Coretek. Credit: Inside Creative House/Shutterstock)

Coretek, a Microsoft Azure cloud provider, has acquired Detroit-based Total Solutions in a move to broaden its scope in artificial intelligence (AI), data, and Microsoft Cloud services.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Through the acquisition, Coretek expects to enhance its national presence in the US and strengthen its delivery of Microsoft Cloud and digital AI transformation solutions.

Total Solutions is said to have expertise in AI, data, and Power Platform solutions. Its integration with Coretek’s existing capabilities in AI enablement, security, and cloud services will result in an expanded portfolio of Microsoft-focused solutions available to clients.

The acquisition allows Coretek to increase its team of Microsoft-certified experts in AI, data, and Power Platform. This move enhances the firm’s application modernisation and development offerings.

Meanwhile, Total Solutions gains access to Coretek’s suite of services, including enterprise AI frameworks and managed security operations.

Coretek CEO Ron Lisch said: “As demand for secure AI adoption and intelligent data platforms continues to surge, Coretek is investing in the talent and tools that help organisations turn complexity into clarity.

“Total Solutions has built a respected, customer-focused business, targeted for AI-based solutions, and we’re thrilled to welcome their team as we scale our impact across multiple industries.”

Coretek operates as a Microsoft partner, supporting organisations in adopting cloud, data, and AI solutions for business transformation. With its expertise in security and cloud architecture, Coretek aims to deliver strategic outcomes through managed security and cloud services.

Integration between Coretek and Total Solutions will commence immediately under the unified brand of the former.

Total Solutions CEO Matthew Fleszar said: “Joining Coretek allows us to bring even more value to our clients.

“We’re excited to expand the solutions we can offer — from advanced security and data strategy to enterprise-scale AI — while continuing to deliver the personalised service our clients trust.”

Earlier this year, Coretek launched its AI Managed Services (AIMS) to facilitate secure enterprise AI adoption. This service model addresses challenges like compliance and cybersecurity by leveraging automation and real-time monitoring.

The AIMS model seeks to optimise IT performance through AI-driven automation and enhance security with AI-powered threat detection. It also aims to reduce operational costs through intelligent resource allocation and simplify AI integration across various cloud environments.