Fixed broadband lines will increase at a 7.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over 2019-2024 to reach 1.6 million by 2024, supported by robust growth in fibre subscriptions on the back of the government’s initiative to provide broadband service to its underserved population.

Costa Rica fixed broadband

Fixed broadband penetration will grow from 22.1% in 2019 to 30.6% by 2024. Cable will still be the leading fixed broadband technology in Costa Rica, accounting for a 63.3% share of total fixed broadband lines in 2019. However, we expect a drop in cable’s share to 61.6% share by 2024. Fibre’s share will grow from 25.9% in 2019 to 33.6% by 2024, on the back of regular investment from operators like State-owned ICE (Kolbi) on fibre-optic network expansion.

To support the increasing coverage of fixed broadband services, in October 2019, Costa Rica Telecom regulator, Sutel, has awarded two projects worth US$47.8 million to state-owned operator ICE to expand telephony and broadband services in 14 territories in the Caribbean and the southern part of the country.

