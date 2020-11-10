Verdict lists ten of the most popular tweets by Covid-19 Technology Influencers in October 2020 based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform.

The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Top tweets on Covid-19 Technology Influencers in October 2020

1. Puru Saxena’s tweet on technology bubble not being impacted by Covid-19

Puru Saxena, an investor, tweeted about how the Covid-19 pandemic may not impact the technology bubble. He compared the technology bubble burst in 2000/2002 to the current pandemic.

He noted that the Federal Reserve is much more accommodative pumping billions of new dollars into the economy and keeping the funds rate at near zero during the current pandemic compared to the early 2000 when funds rates were at 5.5%.

Further, the tech bubble in 2000 hit several businesses, while the pandemic has accelerated the businesses of online payments, software and e-commerce companies.

9) In summary, ecommerce, online payments and software businesses today are reporting stellar results and in many cases, they are benefiting from COVID-19. Finally, unlike early '00 when the FFR was ~5.5%, today it is near ZERO! This is why I think the end may not be nigh. — Puru Saxena (@saxena_puru) October 6, 2020

Username: Puru Saxena

Twitter handle: @saxena_puru

Retweets: 13

Likes: 221

2. Francis S. Collins’ tweet on new Covid-19 testing technologies

Francis S. Collins, director of National Institutes of Health (NIH), tweeted an article on $98.35m awarded for the development six new Covid-19 point-of-care testing technologies, under the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) initiative.

The NIH formed the RADx programme in collaboration with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to accelerate the development of Covid-19 testing technologies.

The new testing technologies will enable 50,000 tests to be conducted per day in the US by the end of the year and one million tests per day by 2021. The tests can be integrated with smart devices and mobile testing centres and deployed in Covid-19 hotspots to deliver results within minutes.

Excited to announce the 3rd set of #NIH #RADx awards totaling $98.35M to support scale-up & manufacturing for 6 additional #COVID19 testing technologies, all of which will play a critical role in making testing available in diverse settings. https://t.co/HAlFBSFPo9 — Francis S. Collins (@NIHDirector) October 6, 2020

Username: Francis S. Collins

Twitter handle: @NIHDirector

Retweets: 39

Likes: 105

3. Tedros Adhanom’s tweet on Covid-19 Technology Access Pool

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), shared an article on the proposal made by South Africa and India on easing restrictions that regulate intellectual property rights to accelerate the prevention and treatment of the Covid-19 disease.

The two countries have requested the Council for Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights to waive the rights as developing countries may find it difficult to access vaccines and medicines for Covid-19.

Dr. Tedros noted that the pandemic can only be stopped through collaboration. He added that the WHO created the Covid-19 Technology Access Pool, where countries can share scientific research, data and intellectual property on health products that can help fight the pandemic.

Ending the pandemic starts with collaboration. @WHO launched the #COVID19 Technology Access Pool in May, inviting countries to share data, knowledge and intellectual property on vital, life-saving health products in the fight against the coronavirus. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 17, 2020

Username: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Twitter handle: @DrTedros

Retweets: 33

Likes: 98

4. Rony Abovitz’s tweet on Covid-19 accelerating augmented reality technologies

Rony Abovitz, co-founder of MAKO Surgical, a surgical robotics firm, tweeted on the International Data Corporation’s, a market intelligence firm, projection that the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market is expected to grow to roughly $140bn by the end of 2024.

Abovitz opined that Covid-19 has altered how the world works, which has accelerated the need for enterprise-ready AR technologies.

"According to IDC, the AR/VR market is expected to grow to nearly $140B by the end of 2024. As COVID-19 has fundamentally changed how the world works, the need for enterprise-ready augmented reality technologies has accelerated" — Rony Abovitz (@rabovitz) October 8, 2020

Username: Rony Abovitz

Twitter handle: @rabovitz

Retweets: 21

Likes: 84

5. Dr. Marcell Vollmer’s tweet on low-cost ventilator for Covid-19 patients

Dr. Marcell Vollmer’s partner at Boston Consulting Group, a consulting firm, shared a video from the World Economic Forum (WEF) on a low-cost ventilator invented by schoolgirls in Afghanistan for Covid-19 patients. The prototype ventilator is portable and can operate for ten hours on a single battery charge.

Ventilators are often needed for patients suffering from serious complications of Covid-19 disease. Afghanistan, however, has only 800 ventilators available making the low-cost ventilator a crucial invention for the country. The prototype is currently in the testing stage and if approved will be presented to the WHO and used across hospitals in the country.

Experts from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University helped the Afghanistan schoolgirls with the development of the ventilator. The prototype costs $7,000 compared to $20,000 for a traditional ventilator.

Username: Dr. Marcell Vollmer

Twitter handle: @mvollmer1

Retweets: 50

Likes: 79

6. EFF’s tweet on Covid-19 exposure notification technology

Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), a non-profit digital rights group, shared an article on Bluetooth proximity tracking apps that provide Covid-19 exposure notifications. Several apps have been launched since the start of the pandemic using the Google-Apple Exposure Notification (GAEN) Bluetooth proximity technology.

Some of these apps include North Dakota Care19, Wyoming Care19 Alert, Alabama Guidesafe, and Nevada COVID Trace. These apps, however, have security flaws such as linking location data with Covid-19 data.

The article highlighted that regardless of the app being used the fundamental rights of the users should be protected. Users should not be forced to use the app but rather be given the choice to opt for the app. Further, strong security and privacy safeguards should be in place for users to install the apps.

As COVID-19 exposure notification technologies roll out, we must not lose sight of their challenges. https://t.co/0YfienT2Xh — EFF (@EFF) October 17, 2020

Username: EFF

Twitter handle: @EFF

Retweets: 26

Likes: 52

7. Franco Ronconi’s tweet on Covid-19 prevention measures on public transport in Asia

Franco Ronconi, director of operations at D-EYE, a medical device company, shared a video from the WEF on the Covid-19 preventive measures adopted by public transport operators in Asia. In South Korea, for example, temperature checks are conducted at bus shelters using thermal imaging cameras and only those people with normal temperatures can board buses.

Further, UV light is used to sterilise and cool the air and sanitiser is distributed to ensure clean hands before boarding. South Korea has installed ten of these shelters that are powered by solar energy at a cost of $84,000 each in Seoul.

The Covid-19 screening technologies, however, have come under scrutiny for digital privacy. Experts argue that such technologies increase the risk of surveillance and exclude people who do not own a smart phone although some feel that the technologies protect from contracting infections.

Username: Franco Ronconi

Twitter handle: @FrRonconi

Retweets: 30

Likes: 41

8. Harold Sinnott’s tweet on rise in internet usage amid Covid-19 pandemic

Harold Sinnott, a digital marketing consultant, shared a video from WEF on how the internet usage has increased by 50% to 70% since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Companies with innovative technologies have already surged ahead reporting twice the revenues, while other companies who failed to adopt to the changes are at risk.

Companies will need to adopt business models that include a digital first approach and create digital ecosystems and platforms to survive in the current scenario. More than 30% of corporate revenue across the world is expected to be generated from digital ecosystems by 2025, according to the video.

Collaboration will be needed to address the changes and challenges occurring due to the pandemic. Circular business models, for example, are expected to generate $4.5tn by 2030, the video highlighted.

Username: Harold Sinnott

Twitter handle: @HaroldSinnott

Retweets: 37

Likes: 40

9. Ian Jones’ tweet on AI’s role in the development of Covid-19 vaccine

Ian Jones, a content curator and publisher, shared an article on how artificial intelligence (AI) has played a key role in the development of Covid-19 vaccine. AI technologies such as machine learning have assisted researchers in identifying the virus structure and designing a vaccine that can generate an immune response.

AI tools are also being used by scientists to identify any mutations in the virus, which will determine the effectiveness of the vaccines being developed. The technologies may also help find a vaccine for HIV or a flu vaccine that is effective for more than a year. AI is expected to become an integral part of medical research in the future, the article highlighted.

Username: Ian Jones

Twitter handle: @IanLJones98

Retweets: 34

Likes: 37

10. Giuliano Liguori’s tweet on the need for digital infrastructure amid coronavirus pandemic

Giuliano Liguori, chief information officer at CTP, a public transportation services company, shared an article on how the coronavirus pandemic has made digital infrastructure a priority. The pandemic has highlighted the digital divide that exists worldwide as internet access has become a necessity at home.

In the US, for example, an estimated 42 million people do not have proper access to the internet. In developing countries and low income countries, internet connectivity is still a luxury and the required infrastructure is poor.

The article noted that public and private organisations should come together to address this digital divide and enable internet access for all particularly marginalised groups.

Username: Giuliano Liguori

Twitter handle: @ingliguori

Retweets: 37

Likes: 36