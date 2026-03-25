CrowdStrike Falcon Data Security monitors and protects data interactions involving browsers, local software and cloud services. Credit: gguy/Shutterstock.com.

CrowdStrike has launched Falcon Data Security, a solution designed to prevent data theft within organisations that utilise multiple digital platforms and AI workflows.

The product operates by identifying, categorising and stopping the unauthorised movement of sensitive data in real time, using adversary intelligence and the unified context of the Falcon platform.

This approach aims to address risks arising from employee errors, internal threats or external actors with legitimate access.

The rise of AI and changes in digital work environments have resulted in sensitive information being continuously transferred across endpoints, cloud services, SaaS applications and AI-driven processes, said CrowdStrike.

Traditional data protection methods were initially developed for static or isolated systems, leaving gaps when sensitive data moves between domains.

CrowdStrike states that its new solution provides real-time analysis across various systems to distinguish between normal activity and genuine threats, aiming to reduce incidents of data exposure or leakage.

Falcon Data Security integrates functions such as automatic identification and classification of sensitive content as it is created or shared across multiple platforms.

It also monitors and protects data interactions involving browsers, local software and cloud services, including generative AI tools, regardless of management status.

The system delivers real-time visibility into how sensitive information is accessed and moved in cloud environments.

The unified nature of the Falcon platform allows security teams to assess risks by correlating user identity, device activity and cloud usage within a single interface.

Additionally, Falcon Data Security automates enforcement by blocking unauthorised data transfers at endpoints, restricting access within SaaS applications and triggering automated responses in cloud environments through integrated workflows.

CrowdStrike CTO Elia Zaitsev said: “Falcon Data Security discovers, classifies, and defends sensitive data wherever it exists, at rest and in motion. This is data security for the agentic era.”

According to CrowdStrike, this release seeks to consolidate disparate security tools into a single platform that covers the full range of an organisation’s sensitive data needs.

Earlier this month, CrowdStrike and Schwarz Digits formed a long-term partnership to offer the CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform on STACKIT, the European cloud infrastructure operated by Schwarz Digits.

The agreement enables organisations, such as businesses and public sector entities, to use the Falcon platform directly within STACKIT’s EU-based data centres, supporting regional data sovereignty and regulatory compliance requirements.