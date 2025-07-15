Lucidya founder and CEO Abdullah Asiri (fourth from left) and Saudi Arabian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha (fifth from left) with investors and officials. Credit: Lucidya.

Lucidya, a software as a service (SaaS) provider specialising in AI-driven customer experience management (CXM), has completed a $30m Series B funding round.

According to the company, this is the largest AI investment in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to date.

The funding round was led by Saudi venture capital firm Impact46. Aramco’s investment arm Wa’ed Ventures, Takamol Ventures, and SparkLabs joined as new investors, while previous backers Rua Growth Fund and ARG also participated.

Lucidya was established in 2016 and has been supported by venture capital since 2019. It currently operates in 11 countries, serving industries such as telecommunications, BFSI, hospitality, healthcare, and the public sector.

The platform’s core feature is an Arabic-language AI engine boasting more than 92% accuracy, providing insights and automating customer interactions. Lucidya aims to capture a portion of the MENA CRM/CX software market, which is projected to reach $9bn by 2030.

Lucidya founder and CEO Abdullah Asiri said: “We bet on AI back in 2016, long before it became a boardroom buzzword. That early conviction is now paying off as we become the trusted, regional AI partner for CX.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“We chose Impact46 to lead this round because they are one of the most proven VCs, with two IPOs in their portfolio. They are the perfect partner to scale Lucidya to a global AI force.”

The company plans to use the new investment to expand its AI Agent offering, focusing on automating and personalising customer interactions in support, marketing, sales, and CX, while ensuring compliance with regulations such as PDPL.

Impact46 partner Basmah Alsinaidi commented, “Lucidya is exactly the kind of company we look to back—founders solving real regional challenges with defensible tech and bold ambition. Their mastery of Arabic-first AI and traction with top-tier enterprises mark them as a future category leader.”