The global technology industry experienced an 18% drop in new job postings related to cybersecurity in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. This compares to an 18% decrease in the previous quarter and a 5% increase versus Q3 2021.

Notably, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers jobs accounted for a 17% share of the global technology industry’s cybersecurity-related total new job postings in Q3 2022, down 24% over the prior quarter.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive cybersecurity-related hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers, with a share of 17%, emerged as the top cybersecurity-related job roles within the technology industry in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 24% quarter-on-quarter. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 7% in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 15% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent cybersecurity roles include Computer and Information Analysts with a 7% share in Q3 2022, Computer and Information Systems Managers with a 4% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 40% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2022 were Amazon Web Services , Accenture , AT&T and Dell Technologies . Together they accounted for a combined share of 40% of all cybersecurity-related active jobs in the technology industry.

Amazon Web Services posted 1,620 cybersecurity-related new jobs in Q3 2022, Accenture 1,469 jobs, AT&T 1,110 jobs, and Dell Technologies 1,084 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 53% share of total active job postings, Q3 2022

The largest share of cybersecurity-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 53% followed by India (12%) and Canada (5%). The share represented by the US was 4% lower than the 57% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.