Verdict lists five of the most popular tweets on cybersecurity in November 2020 based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform.

The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Top tweets on cybersecurity in November

1. Lesley Carhart’s tweet on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Lesley Carhart, principal threat analyst at Dragos, a cybersecurity firm, tweeted on how the CISA, a US federal agency protecting against cyber threats, was established under president Donald Trump. The agency was formed under the National Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection Act.

Carhart added that the agency is non-partisan, apolitical, and highly regarded by cybersecurity experts and legislators from both the parties. She dismissed allegations of the agency being part of Deep State, an alleged clandestine network of non-government officials.

CISA was established *during* the Trump presidency, signed into existence by Trump’s Cybersecurity and National Infrastructure Act. The agency is astoundingly non-partisan and apolitical, and surprisingly well-regarded by cybersecurity pros and legislators from both parties. pic.twitter.com/cuvCNyFRXS — Lesley Carhart (@hacks4pancakes) November 13, 2020

Username: Lesley Carhart

Twitter handle: @hacks4pancakes

Retweets: 100

Likes: 575

2. Robert M. Lee’s tweet on operational technology and industrial control systems

Robert M. Lee, co-founder and CEO of Dragos, shared his video where he gives an introduction to operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS). He noted that attribution and bias in ICS acts as a hinderance to security analysis. Analysing threats and how to address those threats forms the basics for ensuring cybersecurity in ICS, he added.

Lee described the stages of cyberattacks including planning an attack, and development and execution of an attack. To defend cyberattacks, defenders should learn the business needs and understand the ICS closely. They should also be able to transfer intelligence to user and communicate about information on threats to users effectively, Lee noted.

If you’re looking for an introduction to ICS/OT cyber threats @digitalbond just published this video of me from 2019’s S4 conference giving an “on ramp” to new folks in the community https://t.co/rn8VW5931O — Robert M. Lee (@RobertMLee) November 17, 2020

Username: Robert M. Lee

Twitter handle: @RobertMLee

Retweets: 20

Likes: 93

3. Shira Rubinoff’s tweet on coronavirus related cyberattacks

Shira Rubinoff, a cybersecurity and blockchain advisor, shared an article on how one in three cyberattacks are related to coronavirus, according to a review by the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). The NCSC has increased support to the National Health Service to protect hospitals in the country from cyberattacks.

The centre has been analysing threats on 1.4 million NHS endpoints to identify suspicious activity and cybersecurity weaknesses. It has also introduced cyber defence services such as web check, mail check and protective DNS to protect against phishing attacks and other threats.

1 in 3 #cyberattacks are #coronavirus related.

📍#Humanfactors of #CyberSecurity is a critical element of your oganizations #cyber posture.

📍Help create an environment of cyber #culture where the human is part of the SOLUTION not the PROBLEMhttps://t.co/EWmfrFcnMd pic.twitter.com/Uuv1XHcHpI — Shira Rubinoff (@Shirastweet) November 13, 2020

Username: Shira Rubinoff

Twitter handle: @Shirastweet

Retweets: 39

Likes: 51

4. Thaddeus e. grugq’s tweet on vulnerability research

Thaddeus e. grugq, a cybersecurity expert, shared an article on how China dominates in vulnerability research. Teams from various China-based cybersecurity companies often utilise common vulnerabilities and exposure (CVE) assignments in international cybersecurity competitions to gain recognition among software vendors.

The tweet was in reference to the Tianfu Cup, an international cybersecurity competition held in China. The winning sum for the year was $1m, while the winning team earned a total of $744,500. Teams of Chinese hackers took part in the competition and discovered vulnerabilities in various software programmes.

Interested in the @TianfuCup? Curious about what it means for cyber security? I wrote a couple of posts that examine exactly these issues. 1. https://t.co/C1BohsafwU 2. https://t.co/1zpXQIbv97 — thaddeus e. grugq (@thegrugq) November 9, 2020

Username: Thaddeus e. grugq

Twitter handle: @thegrugq

Retweets: 16

Likes: 49

5. Dmitri Alperovitch’s tweet on Chris Krebs and CISA

Dmitri Alperovitch, chairman of Silverado Policy Accelerator, a non-profit organisation focused on solutions for policy challenges related to cybersecurity and geopolitical issues, tweeted on the contributions made by Chris Krebs, the former Director of CISA. He credited Krebs with ensuring election security and the formation of the CISA.

Alperovitch added that Krebs played a critical role in launching the National Risk Management Center, protecting Operation Warp Speed and Covid-19 vaccine development from cyberattacks apart from other ransomware attacks.

Securing Operation Warp Speed and the manufacturing/delivery of #COVID19 vaccine from cyber interference, coordinating with hospitals around the nation to help protect them against ransomware attacks and so much more. The nation owes you a huge debt of gratitude. Thank you!

3/3 — Dmitri Alperovitch (@DAlperovitch) November 18, 2020

Username: Dmitri Alperovitch

Twitter handle: @DAlperovitch

Retweets: 1

Likes: 21